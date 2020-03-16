The Corner

Culture

Ten Things That Caught My Eye Today: Coronavirus Prayer & More (March 16, 2020)

By

1. Prayer for Protection in Time of Pandemic 

2. Pope in dramatic visit to empty Rome to pray for end of virus

3. In John XXIII’s hometown, six priests have died from the coronavirus

4. From the head of the Dominican order in Rome: We continue to pray for the sick and those who care for them. Even in our solitude, God is close to us, and we are never alone for we all belong to the Body of Christ.

5. From New Jersey: I’m a nun and I’ve been social distancing for 29 years. Here are tips for staying home amid coronavirus fears. (She’s, of course, a friend of mine.)

6. WSJ: Despite Coronavirus, Some Religious Services Continue

7.

 

8. Beginning tonight, MetOpera livestream performances

9. Monseigneur John Esseff on the cleansing of our fears

10. Taking Care of Your Mental Health in the Face of Uncertainty

return-icon Return to The Corner

