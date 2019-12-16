The Corner

Culture

Ten Things That Caught My Eye Today (December 16, 2019)

By

If you are buying A Year with the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living as Christmas gifts, I’d be happy to drop a signed bookplate in the mail this week. Just send me the information at klopez@nationalreview.com Thank you!

1. This is beautiful: Man adopts 42 kids, saving them after abortions went wrong

2.

3. Iraq protests: The women rising up on Baghdad’s walls

Also: About the importance of this moment in Iraq

4. As U.S. spends billions on foster care, families are pulled apart and forgotten

5. How foster care placements can harm a child’s brain

6. Unhappy Women in Modern, Egalitarian Marriages

7. Senior Victoria cops said Pell investigation could distract from major police scandal

8. The Newseum could have been great but failed

9. She’s 105. He’s 106. The world’s oldest living couple celebrates 80 years of marriage.

10.

PLUS: An Advent tradition that begins Tuesday

An interview about A Year with the Mystics with Raymond Arroyo (was on EWTN Thursday night):

