Ten Things That Caught My Eye Today (December 16, 2019)

1. This is beautiful: Man adopts 42 kids, saving them after abortions went wrong

2.

I thought I knew enough about China's one child policy, but this documentary shows the naked brutality of China's government in intimate ways. Furious, brave. Please watch it. https://t.co/lectmLYvRn — Mona Charen (@monacharenEPPC) December 16, 2019

3. Iraq protests: The women rising up on Baghdad’s walls

Also: About the importance of this moment in Iraq

4. As U.S. spends billions on foster care, families are pulled apart and forgotten

5. How foster care placements can harm a child’s brain

6. Unhappy Women in Modern, Egalitarian Marriages

7. Senior Victoria cops said Pell investigation could distract from major police scandal

8. The Newseum could have been great but failed

9. She’s 105. He’s 106. The world’s oldest living couple celebrates 80 years of marriage.

10.

Go here to see Julie Andrews sing “I Could Have Danced All Night” on TV in 1958, while she was appearing on Broadway in the original production of “My Fair Lady”: https://t.co/6lqxOJpc0o — Terry Teachout (@TerryTeachout1) December 16, 2019

