Ten Things That Caught My Eye Today (December 19, 2019)

1. Kidnapped Nigerian teen refusing to renounce Christianity a ‘living martyr’, aid worker says

2. It took me a long time to actually get through this article. It’s graphic, about online predation of children. From it:

The brutal reality is that a predator doesn’t have to be in the same room, building, or even country to abuse a child. And that’s what they’re doing — subjecting children to psychological and sexual abuse. Knowing the pervasiveness of predation on the internet isn’t a burden. Not really. It’s a gift. One that helps us turn the tables on abusers.

3. This isn’t as graphic, but heavy: When 6th graders can access rape porn on their smartphones, school becomes toxic

4. People should thank J. K. Rowling — this takes some courage today

5. Is L.A. County’s foster system raising the next generation of homeless people?

6. Ramesh of all people totally made me click on this on Twitter — for something lighter and somewhat ridiculous but clearly serves a purpose right now: USDA tariff tracker removes Wakanda, fictional home of Black Panther, as free trade partner

7. I think I failed to link to this around Thanksgiving, but here you are — Bill McGurn talking to Dana Perino about adoption

8. 7 Keys to a Healthier, Happier Christmas

9. The single factor that endangers our society’s future

10. From the Manhattan Institute: About the future of Catholic Schools in American Education