Ten Things That Caught My Eye Today (December 19, 2019)

1. Kidnapped Nigerian teen refusing to renounce Christianity a ‘living martyr’, aid worker says

2. It took me a long time to actually get through this article. It’s graphic, about online predation of children. From it:

The brutal reality is that a predator doesn’t have to be in the same room, building, or even country to abuse a child. And that’s what they’re doing — subjecting children to psychological and sexual abuse.

Knowing the pervasiveness of predation on the internet isn’t a burden. Not really. It’s a gift. One that helps us turn the tables on abusers.

3. This isn’t as graphic, but heavy: When 6th graders can access rape porn on their smartphones, school becomes toxic

4. People should thank J. K. Rowling — this takes some courage today

5. Is L.A. County’s foster system raising the next generation of homeless people?

6. Ramesh of all people totally made me click on this on Twitter — for something lighter and somewhat ridiculous but clearly serves a purpose right now: USDA tariff tracker removes Wakanda, fictional home of Black Panther, as free trade partner

7. I think I failed to link to this around Thanksgiving, but here you are — Bill McGurn talking to Dana Perino about adoption

8. 7 Keys to a Healthier, Happier Christmas

9. The single factor that endangers our society’s future

10. From the Manhattan Institute: About the future of Catholic Schools in American Education

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie

The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More
