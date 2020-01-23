Ten Things That Caught My Eye Today (January 23, 2020): March for Life & More

Do America a favor? Pray for the March for Life? Pray for the young people and so many others who travel to witness to the joy of defending innocent human life against such a grave evil that wrecks havoc on lives with so much misery. Pray that it does not become a political rally, but remains the wonderful testament to hope that it long has been. It’s a beautiful thing and not about any politician or party.

(Pray for my friend Jeanne Monahan, who works hard to try to keep the right inviting message.)

My sad but heartfelt attempt to buck up the pilgrims:

1.

Disheartening reports that security forces once again meet protesters with violence in #Baghdad. It is the right of every #Iraqi to be allowed to protest peacefully. It is the duty of Iraqi security forces to protect that right. #العراق_ينتفض#بغداد pic.twitter.com/kcjXd60yJE — Amnesty Iraq (@AmnestyIraq) January 20, 2020

2. Who recalls the four heroic Auschwitz escapees?

3. Former abortionist: Clinic safety takes a back seat to abortion rights

4. Phoenix mom accused of killing 3 kids had them taken away in the past, prosecutor says

5. Benedictine to Thank Unaborted Bishop for 40 Years at March

6. The Unbearable Wrongness of Roe

7. How a special couple is helping children affected by the opioid crisis

8. Weathering the Storm: How Faith Affects Well-Being

9. I was going to have a book signing today for A Year with the Mystics before the Vigil for Life Mass in D.C. but the publisher has run out of the first printing, so it’s going into a second. Amazon has some still (and three for the price of two, so this might be a last chance until mid-to-late February).

Relatedly:

William Everson on imagination & mystics pic.twitter.com/8BBDN01oEl — Nick Ripatrazone (@nickripatrazone) January 23, 2020

10. PEOPLE, PLEASE! Write more letters! Send more cards! They bring joy!

I remember these as being beautiful stores. But the retailing business, and the roles of paper in our lives, are changing. https://t.co/2wbRO71bzn — Walter Olson (@walterolson) January 22, 2020

PLUS:

How the Sisters of Life approach the misery of abortion with love