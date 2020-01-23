The Corner

Culture

Ten Things That Caught My Eye Today (January 23, 2020): March for Life & More

By

Do America a favor? Pray for the March for Life? Pray for the young people and so many others who travel to witness to the joy of defending innocent human life against such a grave evil that wrecks havoc on lives with so much misery. Pray that it does not become a political rally, but remains the wonderful testament to hope that it long has been. It’s a beautiful thing and not about any politician or party.

(Pray for my friend Jeanne Monahan, who works hard to try to keep the right inviting message.)

My sad but heartfelt attempt to buck up the pilgrims:

1.

2. Who recalls the four heroic Auschwitz escapees?

3. Former abortionist: Clinic safety takes a back seat to abortion rights

4. Phoenix mom accused of killing 3 kids had them taken away in the past, prosecutor says

5. Benedictine to Thank Unaborted Bishop for 40 Years at March

6. The Unbearable Wrongness of Roe

7. How a special couple is helping children affected by the opioid crisis

8. Weathering the Storm: How Faith Affects Well-Being

9. I was going to have a book signing today for A Year with the Mystics before the Vigil for Life Mass in D.C. but the publisher has run out of the first printing, so it’s going into a second. Amazon has some still (and three for the price of two, so this might be a last chance until mid-to-late February).

Relatedly:

10. PEOPLE, PLEASE! Write more letters! Send more cards! They bring joy!

Comments

PLUS:

How the Sisters of Life approach the misery of abortion with love

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Buttigieg’s Hollow Military Bragging

By
The term “veteran” wields a strange talismanic power in American politics today; the military is almost the only institution in American life that has maintained very high favorability ratings over the past 30 years. Invocation of the sacred words “military service” invariably grants a presumed license to ... Read More
Elections

Buttigieg’s Hollow Military Bragging

By
The term “veteran” wields a strange talismanic power in American politics today; the military is almost the only institution in American life that has maintained very high favorability ratings over the past 30 years. Invocation of the sacred words “military service” invariably grants a presumed license to ... Read More
White House

Impeachment Doesn’t Require a Crime

By
Senate Republicans, by and large, have reached an unspoken consensus about President Trump and Ukraine. He should not have put a temporary freeze on congressionally authorized aid to Ukraine, should not have dabbled with using the aid to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden or a nutty theory about Ukrainian ... Read More
White House

Impeachment Doesn’t Require a Crime

By
Senate Republicans, by and large, have reached an unspoken consensus about President Trump and Ukraine. He should not have put a temporary freeze on congressionally authorized aid to Ukraine, should not have dabbled with using the aid to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden or a nutty theory about Ukrainian ... Read More
World

Alarmists Were Wrong about the Soleimani Strike

By
Two weeks ago, the United States seemed on the brink of starting another war in the Middle East after a drone strike killed Iran’s most notorious spymaster, Qasem Soleimani, as he departed an international airport in Baghdad. The shadowy general, in charge of the Iranian equivalent of the CIA, was one of the ... Read More
World

Alarmists Were Wrong about the Soleimani Strike

By
Two weeks ago, the United States seemed on the brink of starting another war in the Middle East after a drone strike killed Iran’s most notorious spymaster, Qasem Soleimani, as he departed an international airport in Baghdad. The shadowy general, in charge of the Iranian equivalent of the CIA, was one of the ... Read More