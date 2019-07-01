The Corner

Culture

Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (July 1, 2019)

By

1. Brother of Pakistani martyr wants global day for basic human rights

2. Pray that this weekend’s North Korean moment can be some kind of moment for leaven and peace, but don’t forget the people who suffer terror under that tyrannical regime.

3. Pro-Life activists helping with border care

4. From Andrew Sullivan in New York Magazine:

What does life look like after you’ve been canceled? You do your best to get on with your life, I guess. Maybe that means finding some other way to make a living, against a constant tide of contempt or disgust or social-media harassment. Or maybe it means inching back slowly into your old identity … and getting an uproarious standing ovation for which your hosts subsequently must apologize.

In Christianity, the rules are much kinder. The exposed sinner — even someone who commits a mortal sin — has an instant chance of redemption. You repent and ask God for forgiveness. Absolution follows. And if you start over, it is actually incumbent on other Christians to help you succeed again. They switch immediately from condemnation to support. The same in recovery. All you have to do is own your addiction and helplessness, make amends, start over day by day — and you will be encouraged, supported, cheered on by your fellows.

In the Woke Era, the cancellation process is far more brutal. An abject apology from the sinner is required — but just as a starter. If the apology is not a form of complete and utter self-flagellation, or fails to meet the standards of woke orthodoxy, you’ll still get canceled. And if you’re canceled for your unwoke opinion or a stupid, impulsive tweet, you’re permanently canceled.

And at that point, you will have absolutely no support from your peers, whatever you do. Any attempt to revive a career will be immediately suppressed. Whatever you once said clumsily or foolishly will never be forgotten. Any sign of social or career reemergence will mean another recitation of your sins, which, thanks to the permanence of the web, will go on forever like some Gregorian chant. It may even be that future woke culture will make your sin look even worse, and therefore even less forgivable.

5. Nicholas Kristof this weekend: “If you want to win an argument, you have to allow the argument.

6. Pope Francis: Jesus “is looking for witnesses who say to Him each day: ‘Lord, you are my life’.”

7. Seminarian who died in bus crash practiced laying down his life daily, friend says

8.It does get better: Women aged out of foster care inspire others

9. A find for art in the home via Rod Dreher

10. On C-SPAN, Jeanne Safer and Rick Brookhiser talk being married and agreeing to disagree about politics

Plus:

Comments

Feel free to highlight any stories that should be catching my eye at klopez@nationalreview.com

I see that the upcoming Year with the Mystics is 22 percent off for pre-order on Amazon. (It’s even less on Kindle.)

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

The Disciplinary Corporation

By
Nike, the athletic shoe giant, has pulled a product off the shelves in response to a storm of social-media protest. The product was a sneaker collaboration with sportswear brand Undercover, whose principal designer, Jun Takahashi, published these unspeakable words on Twitter: “No extradition. Go Hong ... Read More
U.S.

The Lie of Portland’s Antifa

By
There was a time when “anti-fascist” meant what it said. People who opposed fascism called themselves “anti-fascists.” But then the term slipped. The definition of “fascist” became hazy from over-use and so the term “anti-fascist” also began to move. This might seem to be a theoretical matter. But ... Read More
Immigration

Last Century’s Absurd Immigration Debate

By
Wide open and unguarded stand our gates, And through them presses a wild motley throng. . . O Liberty, white Goddess! is it well To leave the gates unguarded? -- Thomas Bailey Aldrich (1892) If you think we have reached peak stupidity -- that America’s per-capita quantity has never been higher -- ... Read More
Immigration

The Party of Illegal Immigration

By
There didn’t seem much room for Democrats to move left on immigration, but they’ve found it. On the first night of the Democratic debates, Julian Castro made a big issue of his call to repeal Section 1325 of Title 8 of the United States Code, which says it’s a federal crime to enter the country without ... Read More
World

For Regime Change in Iran

By
President Obama was dishonest while empowering Iran. President Trump is incoherent while squeezing Iran. Obviously, the latter is better. But can it work in the long term? Trump wisely renounced Obama’s non-binding nuclear deal with the mullahs, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Even if its murky terms ... Read More
Elections

Our Presidential Nomination Process Is Nuts

By
Whew! Those debates this week. Hoo boy. There have been a number of solid takes about the leftward lurch of the Democratic party. I want to offer my own perspective, looking at why the candidates take positions that are far outside the mainstream. In the short term, it may be good for the Republicans that the ... Read More
Elections

On the Biden-and-Busing Controversy

By
It’s hard to know how to weigh in on this controversy, since the definition of “busing” is itself uncertain; since it’s hard to tell what Joe Biden means to say now, let alone what he meant to say decades ago; and since the criticism of him by his political opponents is so likely to be deceptive as well. ... Read More