Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (July 10, 2019)

1. The archbishop of Paris has asked all priests in his archdiocese to celebrate Mass for Vincent Lambert 42-year-old quadriplegic man who is being starved to death in a French hospital. Doctors removed him from food and water on Sunday after a long legal battle. “Today there is a very clear choice facing civilization, Archbishop Michel Aupetit said, “either we consider human beings as functional robots that can be eliminated or scrapped when they are no longer useful, or we consider that the essence of humanity is based, not on the utility of a life, but on the quality of relationships between people which witness to love.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

[Update: Lambert died overnight. God be good to him.)

2.

Plus de 1 500 personnes en silence devant Saint Sulpice, se recueillent pour #VincentLambert : pic.twitter.com/qcwaWXK24n — Je soutiens Vincent (@SoutienVincent) July 10, 2019

3. Earlier this week, Pope Francis tweeted “We pray for the sick who are abandoned and left to die.” He added: “Doctors should serve life, not take it away.”

Advertisement

4. On the quadrupling of anti-Christian attacks in France

5. U.K. Mirror: Mum who would have had abortion if she’d known baby had Down’s syndrome sues NHS

Advertisement

6. Very few Christians are returning home to Mosul in Iraq

7. Daily Signal: This Gay Dad Lost Custody of His Own Kids. His Case Matters for All Children.

8. Why listening matters. Even if you think the other side is wrong.

9. Opium addict, martyr, and saint

10. If you see “Williamson” and assume “Kevin,” press releases from a certain Democratic presidential candidate make for amusing double takes. The latest: “WILLIAMSON TO DELIVER KEYNOTE AT THE LULAC WOMEN’S HALL OF FAME”