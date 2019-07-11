Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (July 11, 2019)

1. Zambia’s forgotten children

2. “An Iraqi bishop once told me that the world cares more about endangered frogs than persecuted Christians.”

3. An event in D.C. next week on religious freedom in North Korea

4.

The decline of Christianity and the rise of populism in the UK will produce a nationalism without a soul- perhaps worse with national myths of origin based on race and ethnicity resurrected instead of a society based on a moral and spiritual order. — Bishop Michael (@MichaelNazirAli) July 11, 2019

5.

Today we visited a home for disabled children and a parish school, both in a Nairobi slum, where people live on a dollar a day. I’ll post more photos when I can. But it was a powerful experience of grace to be with those children. pic.twitter.com/HBJRKINrpq — JD Flynn (@jdflynn) July 11, 2019

6.

Immigration the #adoption way. Could anything be more joyous than this?

I love the USA, in no small part because it facilitates happiness through international adoption. Most countries DON'T. It's just too much trouble and they are not immigrant friendly like the US.#ProLife pic.twitter.com/dw6oc6HKIM — Grazie P Christie MD (@GChristiemd) July 11, 2019

7. On Catholics and the border

Advertisement

Advertisement

8. The little girl here featured test-driving a pediatric hospital car is the late great Kate O’Beirne’s great niece, who has been battling cancer

Advertisement

Advertisement

9. Is It God’s Will That I’m Married?

10. On the importance of family vacations