Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (July 16, 2019)

1. Some items on the State Department’s Second Annual Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom, an effort for a real global movement to not only shine a light on religious persecution but help save the lives – and future existence of — persecuted religious minority communities around the world:

Some of the people being recognized.

An NPR write-up

2. I think this is my favorite Leana Wen out at Planned Parenthood take:

And there’s also this, from a former Planned Parenthood director who runs a ministry to help people out of the abortion industry:

A not unrelated thought

3. Also from Abby Johnson: I went to border to help people. Members of Congress were shocked when I asked them to help, too

4. Foster parents needed for unaccompanied migrant children

5. NPR: More Kids Are Getting Placed In Foster Care Because Of Parents’ Drug Use

6. NPR: Democrats Have The Religious Left. Can They Win The Religious Middle?

6. Greg Erlandson: How far would you drive to go to Mass? In the future, it might not be optional

7. When Islamic State came, Iraqi monks had just finished hiding manuscripts

8. Matt Labash on fishing and unemployment

9. Rebuilding Jane Austen’s Library

10. Bishop Robert Barron and Jordan Peterson in conversation

PLUS: I linked to this in my weekly newsletter and I wanted to be sure to share it here, too — Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Firing Line with WFB:

I do an audio version of this “Caught My Eye” feature on the Catholic Channel on Sirius XM. I mentioned this on today’s radio spot, and I thought you might want to know about it too, if you haven’t seen it already:

The movie Breakthrough is available on DVD today. It’s the true story of a young boy who survived a fall into a frozen lake. The bigger picture of the story is both a mother’s faith and how through the spirit of adoption she came to love her son with something like God the Father’s love for us, His adopted children. The family featured is one that came together through adoption and it’s a reminder that adoption is a reality at the heart of our identity as Christians. This movie could be beautifully used in homes and parishes to have discussions about true trust in God, the power of prayer, and our nation’s foster-care crisis and the adoption option.

