Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (July 18, 2019)

1. Humanity Denied: Religious Freedom in North Korea

2. This morning’s opening prayer in the House:

3. A ‘wealth’ of resources available to St Louis women with unexpected pregnancies

4. Did Arizona Department of Child Safety try to bar parents from criticizing it?

6. Chick-Fil-A kicks off a benefit drive to help foster care children. (Local news story in Georgia. More of this would be good.)

7. Yuval Levin at that much-talked-about nationalism conference: “Those with whom we disagree in our society are not our enemies; they are our neighbors. They are not out to do harm to our country; they differ with us about what would be good for it. To love our country is to love them too — even when they do not show us the same regard, . . .”

8. Ursula Hennessey makes an excellent observation about guns and Hollywood culture around the jarring movie trailer for The Kitchen Sink. Don’t click on the link if you’re sensitive to violence.

10.

