Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (July 18, 2019)

1. Humanity Denied: Religious Freedom in North Korea

2. This morning’s opening prayer in the House:

House Chaplain Pat Conroy’s opening prayer: "This has been a difficult and contentious week in which darker spirits seem to have been at play in the people's house. In Your most holy name, I now cast out all spirits of darkness from this chamber, spirits not from You." pic.twitter.com/DleRYUtLWV — CSPAN (@cspan) July 18, 2019

3. A ‘wealth’ of resources available to St Louis women with unexpected pregnancies

4. Did Arizona Department of Child Safety try to bar parents from criticizing it?

5.

What's the strongest community correlate of upward mobility for poor kids in America? "the strongest correlation is the number of intact families" in a community. Fascinating @TheAtlantic on Harvard economist Raj Chetty's important work: https://t.co/NmpUaappZX — W Bradford Wilcox (@WilcoxNMP) July 17, 2019

6. Chick-Fil-A kicks off a benefit drive to help foster care children. (Local news story in Georgia. More of this would be good.)

7. Yuval Levin at that much-talked-about nationalism conference: “Those with whom we disagree in our society are not our enemies; they are our neighbors. They are not out to do harm to our country; they differ with us about what would be good for it. To love our country is to love them too — even when they do not show us the same regard, . . .”

8. Ursula Hennessey makes an excellent observation about guns and Hollywood culture around the jarring movie trailer for The Kitchen Sink. Don’t click on the link if you’re sensitive to violence.

9.

Forbid all potential presidential candidates and political journalists from traveling to Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolin or Nevada until 4 months before the date of the primary/caucus.

. https://t.co/WvOJQD6AAu — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) July 18, 2019

10.

This makes zero sense unless you believe, as Christians do, that every human being has dignity and that God has called his people to join him on his mission to renew and restore https://t.co/1x6oI8AJFx — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) July 17, 2019