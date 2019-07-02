The Corner

Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (July 2, 2019)

1. A baby found dead in a bag under a tree in a bag this winter gets a funeral Mass and burial complete with NYPD pallbearers

2. Baby found in plastic bag has people waiting in line to adopt her

3. 17-Year-Old Soon to Age Out of Foster Care Pleads to Be Adopted by Anyone Who Will Take Me

5. How to Speak to Someone Who’s Suffering 

6. General Michael Hayden on surviving a stroke

7. Music for the dying

8. United States Commission on International Religious Freedom Chair Tony Perkins to Advocate for Release of Imprisoned Uighur Muslim Dilshat Perhat Ataman

10. A homily for today: “Today we see in the readings just how far God will go to save us and how we need to be open to how he saves us even when it seems that we’re perishing.”

That same priest’s celebration of his parents 50 years of marriage

(By the way, if this kind of thing interests you, do you know about #homilytweet?)

