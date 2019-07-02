Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (July 2, 2019)

1. A baby found dead in a bag under a tree in a bag this winter gets a funeral Mass and burial complete with NYPD pallbearers

2. Baby found in plastic bag has “people waiting in line” to adopt her

3. 17-Year-Old Soon to Age Out of Foster Care Pleads to Be Adopted by “Anyone Who Will Take Me”

Advertisement

Advertisement

4.

Think how many adoptions she could fund. Or diapers she could purchase. Or hospital bills she could cover. Or foster homes she could upgrade. Also, why on earth should any taxpayer money go to @PPFA? https://t.co/axBvHF7Zeb — Shannon Last (@shannon_last) July 1, 2019

5. How to Speak to Someone Who’s Suffering

Advertisement

6. General Michael Hayden on surviving a stroke

7. Music for the dying

8. United States Commission on International Religious Freedom Chair Tony Perkins to Advocate for Release of Imprisoned Uighur Muslim Dilshat Perhat Ataman

9.

How Tess of the D’urbervilles, Madame Bovary, and other literary heroines would have fared with access to birth control. https://t.co/3DrPt9Jmjk — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) June 29, 2019

10. A homily for today: “Today we see in the readings just how far God will go to save us and how we need to be open to how he saves us even when it seems that we’re perishing.”

That same priest’s celebration of his parents 50 years of marriage

(By the way, if this kind of thing interests you, do you know about #homilytweet?)