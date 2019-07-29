Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (July 29, 2019)

1. France marks third anniversary of priest’s murder by Islamic terrorists.

2. In Northern Iraq, Christians face obstacles on the road to rebuilding.

3. A single mom, a boy with Down Syndrome, a coffee chain, and the Sisters of Life

4. Religious Sisters with Down syndrome: the joy of shared contemplative life.

5. Abby Johnson on her prayers for Leana Wen and Cecile Richards.

6. NPR: Fostering migrant children

7. Mark Rienzi:

While the justices may have hoped that decisions like Masterpiece and Zubik would allow parties to reach sensible live-and-let-live solutions, the unfortunate truth is that the political potency of hot-button issues will encourage continued efforts to take advantage of gray areas left by the court.

8. Naomi Riley and Jedd Medefind foster care, innovation, religion, and parenting

9.

Only 22 percent of U.S. adults are on Twitter, and 80 percent of the tweets come from 10 percent of users. If you rely on Twitter for political information, you are being informed by ersatz pundits residing within 2.2 percent of the population. https://t.co/E2hh7aNmaj — Arthur Brooks (@arthurbrooks) July 28, 2019

10. How Not to Run a Panel

PLUS:

My syndicated column this week on foster care and adoption and Philadelphia and the Supreme Court.

Coming this fall, the first in a series on Virtue in America – a venture of the National Review Institute and The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture

