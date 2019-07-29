The Corner

Culture

Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (July 29, 2019)

By

1. France marks third anniversary of priest’s murder by Islamic terrorists.

2. In Northern Iraq, Christians face obstacles on the road to rebuilding.

3. A single mom, a boy with Down Syndrome, a coffee chain, and the Sisters of Life

4. Religious Sisters with Down syndrome: the joy of shared contemplative life.

5. Abby Johnson on her prayers for Leana Wen and Cecile Richards.

6. NPR: Fostering migrant children

7. Mark Rienzi:

While the justices may have hoped that decisions like Masterpiece and Zubik would allow parties to reach sensible live-and-let-live solutions, the unfortunate truth is that the political potency of hot-button issues will encourage continued efforts to take advantage of gray areas left by the court.

8. Naomi Riley and Jedd Medefind foster care, innovation, religion, and parenting

9.

10. How Not to Run a Panel 

PLUS:

My syndicated column this week on foster care and adoption and Philadelphia and the Supreme Court.

Comments

Coming this fall, the first in a series on Virtue in America – a venture of the National Review Institute and The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture

Also coming this fall: A Year with the Mystics is 21 percent off on Amazon

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Film & TV

Quentin Tarantino Is Cancelled

By
A writer for the Guardian suggests we cancel Quentin Tarantino because his films “have revelled in extreme violence toward women.” Debatable, but this is quite a paragraph: In Tarantino’s debut directorial feature, Reservoir Dogs, the only female characters in the credits are “Shot Woman” and ... Read More
Culture

Among the Chimps

By
As you may be aware thanks to my merciless flogging of it, I have a new book out called The Smallest Minority: Independent Thinking in the Age of Mob Politics. It is about the way in which social media brings out the worst of the tribalism and idiocy in our contemporary politics by displacing almost all of the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

No, McConnell Isn’t ‘Moscow Mitch’

By
As an act of political theater, the Democrats’ recent attempt to cast Mitch McConnell in a bad light has been quite successful. The Internet is awash in headlines contending that he blocked election-security reforms despite warnings about ongoing Russian interference from Robert Mueller and the Senate ... Read More
Elections

Some Questions for the Democratic Candidates

By
The Democratic presidential circus pitches its tent in Detroit this week. It will be especially entertaining if the presidential aspirants are asked some questions like these: For Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders especially, but others, too: Three of Barack Obama’s few large achievements were the ... Read More
U.S.

Trump’s Racially Charged Attacks on Elijah Cummings

By
Making the click-through worthwhile: President Trump attacks Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore in the only way he knows how; an attack at a garlic festival should make us wonder whether we define “terrorism” too narrowly; and former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel starts to lose his patience with the wild ... Read More