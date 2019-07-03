Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (July 3, 2019)

1. Washington Post: At church, on Easter, the Sri Lanka attackers destroyed families. Now survivors must learn to live alone.

2.

"When your focus is reaching eternity, nothing is too precious in this journey: nothing is too precious that I wouldn't give it up." – Coptic priest speaks about the Church of martyrs #Copts #Coptic #Christian pic.twitter.com/Z9q6nS6fIq — The Philos Project (@philosproject) July 3, 2019

3. Doctors to remove nutrition from disabled Frenchman

4. “Psychiatric euthanasia”

5. In the WSJ’s Houses of Worship column: Religious Suppression North of the Border:

If religiously observant employees are given the chance, eventually people will focus on the job they are doing and not the clothing they are wearing while doing it. The best way to ensure respect for different faiths and cultures is to make them well-represented in all workplaces. That means not excluding them from the workforce or forcing them to hide their identities.

7. Andrew Walker: Is Billy Graham the New Jim Crow?

8. What are some of the books and sentences that evoke insta-responses like so?

Sometimes a single sentence can be enough to fill the imagination completely. And sometimes a book’s title is enough.

SARAH MANGUSO#amwriting #writing pic.twitter.com/WMLvhaoIaG — Jon Winokur (@AdviceToWriters) July 3, 2019

Advertisement

9. Matthew Lewis and Michael Wear talk about Democrats and people of faith

Advertisement

10. Archbishop John Carroll’s prayer for government composed for the George Washington’s inauguration