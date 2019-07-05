Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (July 5, 2019)

1. Vatican and French Church decry decision to remove hydration from Vincent Lambert
2. Program works to heal Iraqi Christians suffering in mind, soul
3. Baseball fans may especially enjoy this:
I posted a while ago about how I collect ordination cards to pray for priests like I used to collect @Pirates cards. @MeLlamoTrevor asked if I would pray for him too if he sent me his baseball card. I happily agreed. I wish I could tell this news to my 8-year-old self. 🤣⚾️ pic.twitter.com/yBeKGUww69
— Sr. Theresa Aletheia (@pursuedbytruth) July 4, 2019
4. About the religious sister Donald Trump mentioned in his Lincoln memorial speech. Whatever you think of him, she’s extraordinary. (Her brother is a priest in the archdiocese of D.C.)
Some video with Sr./Dr./Col. Deidre Byrne is here:
5. Archbishop Anthony Fisher, O.P (from Australia): what paralysis taught me about euthanasia
6. Tim Carney: The American Revolution will not be canceled
7. About a miracle attributed to Cardinal John Henry Newman
8. So this is basically a typewriter?
this is dumb and expensive and also I kinda want it?https://t.co/t79mPMV4EL
— Jake (@Dadinista) July 5, 2019
(Hat tip @FrHarrison)
9. This demonstrates commitment to a video tweet (and maybe the kind of discipline that might save one from the keyboard without the Internet above?):
Sitting in front of the Lincoln Memorial, my family and I were literally underneath the #NationalFireworks. We felt every report, inhaled a lot of smoke, and went home covered in soot. But the view—absolutely stunning. #FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/D8qhObof2n
— Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, OP (@FrAquinasOP) July 5, 2019
10. Raising boys who help in a world where girls are taught not to need it