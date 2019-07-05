The Corner

Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (July 5, 2019)

1. Vatican and French Church decry decision to remove hydration from Vincent Lambert

2. Program works to heal Iraqi Christians suffering in mind, soul

3. Baseball fans may especially enjoy this:

4. About the religious sister Donald Trump mentioned in his Lincoln memorial speech. Whatever you think of him, she’s extraordinary. (Her brother is a priest in the archdiocese of D.C.)

Some video with Sr./Dr./Col. Deidre Byrne is here:

5. Archbishop Anthony Fisher, O.P (from Australia): what paralysis taught me about euthanasia

6. Tim Carney: The American Revolution will not be canceled

7. About a miracle attributed to Cardinal John Henry Newman

8. So this is basically a typewriter?

(Hat tip @FrHarrison)

9. This demonstrates commitment to a video tweet (and maybe the kind of discipline that might save one from the keyboard without the Internet above?):

10. Raising boys who help in a world where girls are taught not to need it

