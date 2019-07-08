Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (July 8, 2019)

1. The Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention dedicates an issue of their seasonal journal to religious persecution

2. By Carl Gershman, president of the National Endowment for Democracy: The world knows about Uighurs. There should be a rallying cry to save them.

3. Catholic hospital closures in Eritrea: “It is like amputating one of the Church’s arms”

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Nigerian Christians plead for U.S. help in face of religiously driven violence

5. The Lebanese saint who unites Christians and Muslims (St. Charbel Makhlouf)

Advertisement

6. Opioid crisis reaches all corners of West Virginia, leaving few untouched

7. The ‘Soft-Referral’ Ban for International Adoptions Hurts Special Needs Children

8. An interview with pro-life activist Lila Rose about her first pregnancy

9. A Christian bestseller targeted by a major counterfeiting scheme

10. About Karli, the recent addition to the Muppets on Sesame Street, who is in foster care