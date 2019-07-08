The Corner

Culture

Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (July 8, 2019)

By

1. The Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention dedicates an issue of their seasonal journal to religious persecution

2. By Carl Gershman, president of the National Endowment for Democracy: The world knows about Uighurs. There should be a rallying cry to save them.

3. Catholic hospital closures in Eritrea: “It is like amputating one of the Church’s arms

4. Nigerian Christians plead for U.S. help in face of religiously driven violence

5. The Lebanese saint who unites Christians and Muslims (St. Charbel Makhlouf)

6. Opioid crisis reaches all corners of West Virginia, leaving few untouched

7. The ‘Soft-Referral’ Ban for International Adoptions Hurts Special Needs Children

8. An interview with pro-life activist Lila Rose about her first pregnancy

9. A Christian bestseller targeted by a major counterfeiting scheme

10. About Karli, the recent addition to the Muppets on Sesame Street, who is in foster care

Most Popular

Elections

How Can Presidential Candidates Be So Silly?

By
If California senator Kamala Harris is elected president in 2020 and reelected in 2024, by the time she leaves office 114 months from now she might have a coherent answer to the question of whether Americans should be forbidden to have what 217 million of them currently have: private health insurance. Her 22 ... Read More
Elections

Could Justin Amash Cost Trump Reelection?

By
Now that Representative Justin Amash has left the Republican party, he’ll be getting some calls asking whether he plans to run for president in 2020. Never Trumpers and consultants and left-wing billionaires will be jostling with Libertarian-party leaders for meetings with him -- all convinced that his ... Read More
Culture

The Overreach of LGBTQ Activism

By
In his History of Sexuality, Foucault noted that it was only in the 19th century that we began to define people by their desires. That’s when “homosexual became a personage,” “a type of life,” a “morphology.” Foucault -- yes, that Foucault -- thought this reductive and distracting. What would he ... Read More
Film & TV

Thirty Years on, Seinfeld Still Can’t Be Beat

By
‘Do you know what this is all about? Do you know why we’re here?” Thirty years ago, these words introduced the world to Seinfeld. They came from Jerry Seinfeld himself, doing one of the standup bits that often appeared in episodes, and to this day they serve as a succinct description the show’s ethos. ... Read More
U.S.

Andy Ngo, Antifa, KKK, RICO

By
Conservative journalist Tom McArdle has a very worthwhile piece in the new outfit Issues & Insights analyzing possible legal responses to ongoing brutal Antifa attacks -- such as this week’s hospitalizing assault on journalist Andy Ngo in Portland, Ore. -- using the federal Racketeer Influenced and ... Read More
Culture

Nike Fans the Flames of the Culture War

By
Nike is doing it wrong. I don’t mean the shoemaking, though that thing with Zion Williamson was pretty bad, I have to say. No, Nike is doing it wrong because it managed to do something that all the neo-Nazis, Klansmen, alt-righters, and other denizens of the lowest coprophagic phylum of our political life ... Read More