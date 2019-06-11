Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (June 11, 2019)

1. Gloria Steinem is campaigning against surrogacy in New York State.

Hat tip to Jennifer Lahl and for her work building coalitions to protect women against the exploitation often involved in surrogacy.

2. Meanwhile, there appears to be something in the water in New York, like the governor before her, Kirsten Gillibrand seems to say pro-life views are unacceptable, the debate is over. I wish she could have a conversation with her predecessor the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, he might suggest differently.

2. A Polish priest was stabbed before Mass Monday morning

3. Matt Hawkins in the WSJ: Biden Gives Trump-Wary Pro-Lifers Nowhere to Hyde

4. I do think Mike Gerson is right about this. (More Biden extremism.)

Evil blinds…

5.

6. The movie Unplanned will be “arriving in independent Canadian theaters and other venues nationwide July 12, 2019” according to Carmel Communications in my inbox.

7. Two books I’m looking forward to upcoming, in another kind of inbox:

Upcoming from some dear ones #inthemail pic.twitter.com/IhgGbotY99 — Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) June 11, 2019

8. Seeking silence – then and now

9. Michael Pakaluk on salvation

10. Fr. Roger Landry on St. Barnabas

PLUS:

You can pre-order the upcoming A Year with the Mystics from the publisher

If you have anything you want to put in front of my eye for this feature, e-mail klopez@nationalreview.com with "Caught My Eye" in the subject line

