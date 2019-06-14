The Corner

Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (June 14, 2019)

1. Ed Mechmann: Is there a Limit to Abortion Extremism?

2. Christians Are Pro-Life After Birth, Too

3. Child protective services needs to recruit better workers

4. Commercial surrogacy should stay illegal in N.Y.: A feminist’s perspective

5. Maine becomes 10th jurisdiction to legalize medically assisted suicide

6. NPR: Health Workers Still Aren’t Alerting Police About Likely Elder Abuse, Reports Find

7. About an upcoming symposium organizers hope to be much more on the family at Notre Dame

8. Fr. Roger Landry on appreciating fatherhood

9. Matthew Hennessey: All Roads Lead to Rome

10. Breaking news: This lawsuit has been dropped because HHS has assured Obria clinics their religious liberty will be protected.

