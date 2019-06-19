Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (June 19, 2019)

1. ‘Sing Hallelujah to the Lord’ becomes the unofficial anthem in Hong Kong

2. The Cleveland Clinic in utero spina fida surgery news

3. Michael Wear: “A healthy society shares responsibility for the flourishing of families.”

4. Archbishop Jose Gomez on the hope that is the family

5. David Brooks: “These days many people seem to think that the way to prove virtue is by denouncing and shunning, not through mercy and rigorous forgiveness.”

6. Tom Hoopes writing for the Catholic website Aleteia: New York Times columnist wants to convert. Are we stopping him?

7. Bethany Mandel on how Jewish institutions can learn from Catholics on combatting abuse

8. Margaret Carlson on tipping hotel housekeeping staff

9. Catholic quinceañeras and Mormons (or at least a temple) together

10. The original Gerber baby and the most recent meet