Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (June 21, 2019)

1.

Horrific. The Vatican should offer passports and asylum to this woman and her mother (who is fighting to protect her daughter and her grandchild). https://t.co/GDeLwzMHdU — Leah Libresco (@LeahLibresco) June 21, 2019

And this.

2.

Fr. Martin, in this thread, goes on to give a partial list of sins that should cause us to fear hell, and then concludes that a school should fire teachers either for all of these or none of these. Here's why I disagree: https://t.co/c5nQuevQKj — Leah Libresco (@LeahLibresco) June 21, 2019

(Leah uses Twitter well.)

Advertisement

3. Ramesh on communion and integrity

4. I Thought There Was a Simple Solution to an Unwanted Pregnancy, But I Was Wrong

Advertisement

5. I know next to nothing about basketball, but this seems simply beautiful.

6. Orthodox Jews And Indian Eagle Feathers

Advertisement

Advertisement

7. The Divorce Rate Is at a 40-Year Low, Unless You’re 55 or Older

8. Also, this.

9. Arthur Brooks: Your Professional Decline Is Coming (Much) Sooner Than You Think

10. A homily for today

PLUS:

To sign up for my weekly e-mail, click here.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering the upcoming A Year with the Mystics, see here.

If you want to highlight anything for a future edition of this feature, email klopez@nationalreview.com

Hope you have a good weekend. Pray for that woman and her baby in England.

Pray for women feeling desperate closer to home.