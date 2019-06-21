The Corner

Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (June 21, 2019)

1.

And this.

2.

(Leah uses Twitter well.)

3. Ramesh on communion and integrity

4. I Thought There Was a Simple Solution to an Unwanted Pregnancy, But I Was Wrong

5. I know next to nothing about basketball, but this seems simply beautiful.

6. Orthodox Jews And Indian Eagle Feathers

7. The Divorce Rate Is at a 40-Year Low, Unless You’re 55 or Older

8. Also, this.

9. Arthur Brooks: Your Professional Decline Is Coming (Much) Sooner Than You Think

10. A homily for today

Hope you have a good weekend. Pray for that woman and her baby in England.

Pray for women feeling desperate closer to home.

