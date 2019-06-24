Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (June 24, 2019)

1. Obianuju Ekeocha:

I weep for the broken heart of my fellow Nigerian Catholic woman whose unborn grandbaby has been sentenced to death under the guise of protection and care.

2. In a thread on Twitter, adoption advocate Kelly Rosati talks about her teenage daughter, Anna Grace, whose birthmother had intellectual disabilities of the kind that mother in England has. Her daughter would not be alive today had a court ordered an abortion.

3-Government ordered abortion? Barbaric. The reporting suggests mom doesn’t want this &has supportive family. Anna’s birth family wanted her in this world, was supportive of her adoption & remains connected to her & us. I can’t wrap my mind around this ruling. Neither could Anna. — Kelly Rosati (@KellyMRosati) June 22, 2019

A media observation on the story from Matthew Hennessey. (I confess my bar is low — I’m grateful the New York Times even mentions it as news.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

3.

It’s almost — almost — as if making the phone call, talking to real pro-lifers and respectfully recording their views is so disgusting and legitimizing as to repel the average journalist. — Matthew Hennessey (@MattHennessey) June 24, 2019

4.

The mistreatment of migrant children in government custody is wrong–and shameful–whether it is under Democrats or Republicans, Obama or Trump. Enough with the partisan finger-pointing. Reform the system and fund it. We're talking about innocent children.https://t.co/7ecIRcXNgy — Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) June 24, 2019

5. Still more on Twitter: Brad Wilcox on family sizes

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. “Children need art and stories and poems and music as much as they need love and food and fresh air and play.”

Related: Do you know about Meghan Cox Gurdon’s Enchanted Hour?

7. Call on Egypt’s President to Fulfill His Promise to Christians

8. On Notre Dame and more (from Cardinal Robert Sarah): “We must rebuild the cathedral . . . we do not need to invent a new Church”

9. This is “Religious Freedom Week”

10. An actually positive airline story

Plus:

My syndicated column this week

Feel free to highlight any stories that should be catching my eye at klopez@nationalreview.com

I see you can pre-order A Year with the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living, a little help with prayer I put together in no small part inspired by Bill Buckley, on Barnes and Noble’s website. Also on the publisher’s website. Amazon is at the step before pre-order.

Sign up for the K-Lo Weekly newsletter and you’ll get the Amazon link when it’s at pre-order point there. The Saturday morning e-mail also tends to include WFB flashbacks and notices to upcoming events and links. I’ll be involved in some adoption and family conversations this week in D.C. and will recap them there a wee bit this weekend before Independence Day sets in.