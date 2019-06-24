Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (June 24, 2019)

The Corner

1. Obianuju Ekeocha:

I weep for the broken heart of my fellow Nigerian Catholic woman whose unborn grandbaby has been sentenced to death under the guise of protection and care.

2. In a thread on Twitter, adoption advocate Kelly Rosati talks about her teenage daughter, Anna Grace, whose birthmother had intellectual disabilities of the kind that mother in England has. Her daughter would not be alive today had a court ordered an abortion.

A media observation on the story from Matthew Hennessey. (I confess my bar is low — I’m grateful the New York Times even mentions it as news.)

3.

4.

5. Still more on Twitter: Brad Wilcox on family sizes

6. “Children need art and stories and poems and music as much as they need love and food and fresh air and play.”

Related: Do you know about Meghan Cox Gurdon’s Enchanted Hour?

7. Call on Egypt’s President to Fulfill His Promise to Christians

8. On Notre Dame and more (from Cardinal Robert Sarah): “We must rebuild the cathedral . . . we do not need to invent a new Church

9. This is “Religious Freedom Week

10. An actually positive airline story

Plus:

My syndicated column this week

Feel free to highlight any stories that should be catching my eye at klopez@nationalreview.com

I see you can pre-order A Year with the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living, a little help with prayer I put together in no small part inspired by Bill Buckley, on Barnes and Noble’s websiteAlso on the publisher’s websiteAmazon is at the step before pre-order.

Sign up for the K-Lo Weekly newsletter and you’ll get the Amazon link when it’s at pre-order point there. The Saturday morning e-mail also tends to include WFB flashbacks and notices to upcoming events and links. I’ll be involved in some adoption and family conversations this week in D.C. and will recap them there a wee bit this weekend before Independence Day sets in.

