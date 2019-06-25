Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (June 25, 2019)

1. Human Life Review has a new symposium asking Could Abortion Ever Be “Unthinkable” Again?

2. In the Tablet: “My mother did not know all the particulars of parenting (no parent does), but she wanted a child for years prior to my birth. She knew the difference between a baby and a doll.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. In the New York Times: A Boy Who Had Spinal Surgery in the Womb Stands on His Own Two Feet

4. A powerful thought about the situation with the overturned ruling about the forced abortion in England:

Praise God — but imagine how powerful it will be for this family and this child if every single one of us that has been fasting and praying will commit to pray for them every day for the rest of our lives. https://t.co/3e7utinI1H — Shannon Last (@shannon_last) June 24, 2019

5. Via Leah Libresco, in the New York Times: “Portland also has what local officials believe is the only municipal fund in the country that provides support to asylum seekers before they submit their applications.”

Advertisement

6.

Report from @abellfoundation backs up what some have been saying for years: unrealistic, punitive child support orders and related collection laws drive parents and families deeper into poverty [@yvonnewenger @baltimoresun] https://t.co/5knu0NWALX — Walter Olson (@walterolson) June 24, 2019

7. Jay Greene: The moral and religious roots of social and emotional learning

8.

Children transformed to shining stars after taking a shower& a warm bowl of soup. Thanks to the amazing people that respond in this incredible action of love to thousand of families we help at Humanitarian respite center/McAllen, this beautiful faces would still be with tears pic.twitter.com/bVbQOo3SJi — Norma Seni Pimentel (@nspimentel) June 25, 2019

You can help Sr. Norma’s ministry here.

9.

My Princeton colleague Peter Singer and I differ on important questions, but we are united in opposing groupthink and defending freedom of speech. Here he stands up for the rights of an athlete who's been punished for his criticism of homosexual practice. https://t.co/8Iy78INdjv — Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) June 25, 2019

10.