Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (June 25, 2019)

1. Human Life Review has a new symposium asking Could Abortion Ever Be “Unthinkable” Again?

2. In the Tablet: “My mother did not know all the particulars of parenting (no parent does), but she wanted a child for years prior to my birth. She knew the difference between a baby and a doll.”

3. In the New York Times: A Boy Who Had Spinal Surgery in the Womb Stands on His Own Two Feet

4. A powerful thought about the situation with the overturned ruling about the forced abortion in England:

5. Via Leah Libresco, in the New York Times: “Portland also has what local officials believe is the only municipal fund in the country that provides support to asylum seekers before they submit their applications.”

7. Jay Greene: The moral and religious roots of social and emotional learning

You can help Sr. Norma’s ministry here.

