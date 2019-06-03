Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (June 3, 2019)

1. English cardinal calls for more to be done to rebuild Iraqi Christian communities

2. World magazine on Tiananmen Square leaders who are now “laboring for Christ”

3. Timothy O’Malley on Adoption and a Pro-Life Anthropology on Public Discourse:

Adoption is a radical pro-life practice. That’s not because adopting parents necessarily save children from abortion—some do, and some don’t. Instead, adoption provides an antidote for our culture’s reductive philosophical anthropology, which sees us all as atomized individuals in competition with one another for scarce resources. In truth, the human creature is made from the beginning for love. It is possible for an adopting parent and adoptive child to share the deepest kind of love, not simply a paltry shadow of biological parenting. This infinite love is possible because the child is created for this love from the beginning of his or her existence. The child is gift. And adoption reveals this fact, whether or not a biological mother or father recognizes it.

4. A plea from a former child in foster care to keep a D.C. charter school open

5. Kay Hymowitz on the epidemic of loneliness

6. Alan Jacobs: What a Clash Between Conservatives Reveals

7. These Millennials Got New Roommates. They’re Nuns.

8. In war-torn South Sudan, two Spanish priests build a shrine to Our Lady of the Rosary

9. From a BBC interview: “Prayer is the greatest freedom of all”

10. National Geographic’s map of Virgin Mary “sightings”

PLUS: My syndicated column on the David French/Sohrab Ahmari business and Peter Wehner’s new book.

I saw our Mairead McArdle note that today in 1969, Star Trek went off the air. Perhaps it’s a good time to review some of the Star Trek Weekend we held here in 2007, and on the first official day without our Jonah here. Some links come up here.

Here’s James Lileks. Mark Krikorian. Peter Suderman. Iain Murray. Ilya Somin (There are more out there on the Interwebs.)

Former NRO reporter Kate Trinko celebrates five years of The Daily Signal (she’s editor there now).

