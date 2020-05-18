The Corner

Culture

Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today: John Paul II (May 18, 2020)

By

1. Today would have been his 100th birthday: What Pope John Paul II can teach us about moving beyond fear

2. 12 of Pope John Paul II’s best quotes on love, marriage, and family

3. Charlie Camosy: What’s Behind the Nursing Home Horror

4. Essential workers who live at a center for homeless mothers and children in Maryland

5. Always read DJ Jaffe: A Pop-Psychology Pandemic

6. The morgue worker who buys a daffodil for each body bag 

7. Dementia day care looks like 1950s to stimulate patients’ brains

8. Most Churches Are Taking the Coronavirus Seriously

9. About 20 minutes in, an inspiring, challenging wedding Mass homily from this weekend

10.

Science & Tech

Good, Good, Good, Good News!

By
How often does a Monday morning bring four big pieces of good news? One: “Moderna Inc. on Monday said human subjects in a Phase 1 trial of a candidate Covid-19 vaccine produced immune responses that were a positive sign of the vaccine’s potential to prevent infection with the new coronavirus. . . . Two ... Read More
Elections

Biden’s Most Ridiculous Veep Prospect

By
Stacey Abrams has another distinction to add to her resume -- she’s among the most preposterous potential vice-presidential candidates ever. Her attempt to leverage a failed Georgia gubernatorial bid into a spot on the Democratic ticket is so brazenly absurd that it’s hard to think of precedents. But ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

By
Those sharing #Obamagate hashtags on Twitter would do best to avoid the hysterics we saw from Russian-collusion believers, but they have no reason to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests the Obama administration engaged in serious corruption. Democrats and their allies, who like to pretend that President ... Read More
Media

More ‘Believe Women’ Revisionism from Feminists

By
Susan Faludi explains in the New York Times that when feminists said we should “believe women,” they never meant that we should believe all women. Her op-ed goes wrong from its opening sentences: Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault, and conservatives are having a field day, exultant that they’ve ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Clarence Thomas Explains Everything

By
Today brings the PBS debut of the must-see documentary, Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words. Thomas walks us through his extraordinary life, which began in Georgia in crushing poverty, explains the rage he felt at Catholic school when Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered and his resultant turn to ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Question for Andy

By
Andy McCarthy writes: Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah), the Trump nemesis and (voila!) current media darling, leads the pack railing about how Trump’s serial dismissal of IGs “chills the independence essential to their purpose.” This is the same constitutional illiteracy we heard throughout the Trump-Russia ... Read More
