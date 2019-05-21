The Corner

Culture

Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (May 21, 2019)

By

1. Robert Royal on The New Pro-Life Moment

2.

3. Sesame Street has introduced a muppet who is in foster care.

4.

5. Naomi Riley on Georgia’s foster-care bill

6. Lisa Wheeler: The abortion debate makes me wonder – Have we forgotten how to love?

7. Cardinal Dolan on The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM today:

This is a legitimate, understandable and, I think, exemplary backlash to the viciousness of what we did here in New York.  I think the country got a wake-up call.  They said, ‘Look what’s going on in New York. … No wonder the rest of the country said this is not going to stand.

8. Pope Francis to journalists:

“humble journalists does not mean mediocre, but rather aware that through an article, a tweet, a live television or radio program, you can do good, but also, if you are not careful and scrupulous, evil to others and sometimes to entire communities.”

9.

My friends at Witness to Life have an initiative thinking along some of the same lines for civilly married Catholics who want to get right with the Church.

10. These are the hardest-to-spell words in the English language

 

Comments

 

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

FBI Lovebirds Is D.C. Satire at Its Best

By
What do you get when you take Dean Cain, an actor famous for playing Superman on TV, and Kristy Swanson, the actress who was the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and give them the chance to play a couple of adulterous, wildly partisan FBI agents working at the highest levels of the Mueller Russiagate ... Read More