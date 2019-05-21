Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (May 21, 2019)

1. Robert Royal on The New Pro-Life Moment

2.

I do not know what is in the water in Alabama, but I want it spread throughout the rest of the US: Restricting abortion and increasing adoption. This is what a consistent ethic of life looks like. https://t.co/RIaDUfv1FT — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) May 21, 2019

3. Sesame Street has introduced a muppet who is in foster care.

4.

Adoption was made possible by @CCDArlington ‘s Waiting Child Adoption Program, which pairs families seeking to adopt with children in the foster care system. https://t.co/MhzEqufgB7 https://t.co/Ku6wkTwVZp — Art Bennett (@ArtABennett) May 21, 2019

5. Naomi Riley on Georgia’s foster-care bill

6. Lisa Wheeler: The abortion debate makes me wonder – Have we forgotten how to love?

7. Cardinal Dolan on The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM today:

This is a legitimate, understandable and, I think, exemplary backlash to the viciousness of what we did here in New York. I think the country got a wake-up call. They said, ‘Look what’s going on in New York. … No wonder the rest of the country said this is not going to stand.

8. Pope Francis to journalists:

“humble journalists does not mean mediocre, but rather aware that through an article, a tweet, a live television or radio program, you can do good, but also, if you are not careful and scrupulous, evil to others and sometimes to entire communities.”

9.

Man, this is so awesome. You want to change the marriage culture? Here's an example of the church showing some teeth and moral credibility. https://t.co/ywEm1lvDmu — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) May 20, 2019

My friends at Witness to Life have an initiative thinking along some of the same lines for civilly married Catholics who want to get right with the Church.

