The Corner

Culture

Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (May 23, 2019)

By

1. The Impossible Future of Christians in the Middle East

2. Nick Kristof: China’s Orwellian War on Religion

3. 77-year-old French-Spanish nun beheaded in Central African Republic

4. The ordeal of Dennis Christensen, a Jehovah’s Witness in Russia, continues — for background on the case, read Marlo Safi’s NR piece about Witnesses fleeing Russia for Finnish refugee camps and her most recent NR piece on the subject that details Christensen’s arrest.

5. Katrina Trinko at The Daily Signal talks to Jennifer Lahl about surrogacy

6. I Had 3 Abortions. Here’s Why I’m Fully Behind Alabama’s Pro-Life Law.

7. Corey Booker proposes an Office of Reproductive Health

8.

9. The opioid crisis demands a new solution. Churches are hoping to be part of it

10. A reflection on politics on BBC Newsnight by Rabbi Jonathan Sacks

Comments

Also: About praying for priests.

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

FBI Lovebirds Is D.C. Satire at Its Best

By
What do you get when you take Dean Cain, an actor famous for playing Superman on TV, and Kristy Swanson, the actress who was the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and give them the chance to play a couple of adulterous, wildly partisan FBI agents working at the highest levels of the Mueller Russiagate ... Read More