Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (May 24, 2019)

1. Martyred for Her Faith in Sri Lanka

2. Iraq’s Christians are slowly coming home, but they face grave new threats

3. China’s attack on Uyghurs undermines global counterterrorism efforts

4. Tweeting won’t solve France’s deeper church-fire problem, Prime Minister Philippe

5. How Can Today’s Pro-Life Christians Build Trust in the Movement?

6. Pope Francis talks about a culture of adoption

9. Canada’s strangest book store is in an old bank on the Saskatchewan Prairies

10. A Tolkien-inspired treehouse

