Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (May 30, 2019)

1. Girl believed to be tiniest newborn weighed as much as apple

2. A moment of gratitude for pro-life Democrats (the governor of Louisiana)

Also, see comments from pro-life Dem Charlie Camosy.

3. On comparing abortion and chemotherapy

4. The Complicated, Beautiful Life of a Foster Mom

5. Jennifer Lahl on the casualties of surrogacy

6. What the debate over deacons gets wrong about Catholic women in leadership

7. Robert Nicholson on a Christian understanding of human rights

8. “I will go to jail before I will obey” — the seal of Confession in California

9. The Tony Blankley fellowship for young journalists

10. The Human Life Review honors Helen Alvare and Rich Lowry. A few thoughts in continued gratitude.

