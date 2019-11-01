Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (Nov. 1, 2019)

1. Martyrdom cause for All Hallow’s Eve church massacre in Iraq completes first phase

2. Praying for the Family that I Never Knew – a priest reflects on his mother’s adoption

3. This is a good thing:

The Trump Admin is right to fix misguided Obama era regulations that threatened both children’s welfare and religious freedom. No adoption agency or foster care service should be penalized simply because they believe children deserve both a mom and a dad. https://t.co/rdyfsbIu74 — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) November 1, 2019

4.

The human cost of the Obama rule was exclusion of thousands of families who wanted to care for kids. A similar rule in Boston led to the loss of over 2000 foster families since 2006.#keepkidsfirst https://t.co/5OZtI9uVDj — Emilie Kao (@EmilieTHF) November 1, 2019

5.

#SCOTUS will review on 11/15 #Fulton petition. @BECKETlaw is trying to keep open Philly's Catholic Social Service Foster Care program. HUGE case that can preserve the contributions of religious groups in this beautiful country and keep open doors for needy kids. GRANT CERT! — Andrea Picciotti-Bayer (@BayerPicciotti) October 31, 2019

6.

The month of October has ended as the first month on record in decades when *not one* refugee was resettled in the United States. — Mindy Belz (@mcbelz) November 1, 2019

7.

Hundreds have been detained in Turkey just for questioning or criticising its military offensive in Syria. Our new report is out now exposing the intolerance of dissenting opinions. https://t.co/RamAKkxnww — Amnesty International (@amnesty) November 1, 2019

8. Robert Nicholson: Lebanon’s Discontent Has Religious Roots

9. Attention young Catholic Women: The 2020 GIVEN Forum is taking applications. I’ve been involved as a speaker, mentor, and spiritual director and highly recommend it. Pass it on to a young lady you know who wants to grow in the integrated life of faith.

10. See NICU babies celebrate their first Halloween in costume

PLUS: Some thoughts on today, All Saints Day

Will I see you at our National Adoption Month event Monday? Please support this life-giving screening and conversation. It’s important that we do these things, especially in the State of New York where things can seem so dire. Details here. Please do join us and spread the word.