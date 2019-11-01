The Corner

Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (Nov. 1, 2019)

1. Martyrdom cause for All Hallow’s Eve church massacre in Iraq completes first phase

2. Praying for the Family that I Never Knew – a priest reflects on his mother’s adoption

3. This is a good thing:

8. Robert Nicholson: Lebanon’s Discontent Has Religious Roots

9. Attention young Catholic Women: The 2020 GIVEN Forum is taking applications. I’ve been involved as a speaker, mentor, and spiritual director and highly recommend it. Pass it on to a young lady you know who wants to grow in the integrated life of faith.

10. See NICU babies celebrate their first Halloween in costume

PLUS: Some thoughts on today, All Saints Day

Will I see you at our National Adoption Month event Monday? Please support this life-giving screening and conversation. It’s important that we do these things, especially in the State of New York where things can seem so dire. Details here. Please do join us and spread the word.

