The Corner

Culture

Ten Things That Caught My Eye Today (November 27, 2019)

By

1. Christian leaders in Egypt reflect on persecution of Coptic minority

2. Holy Land Christians: Threatened With Extinction, but Still Bearing Witness

3. In the New York Times: Fertility Rate in U.S. Hit a Record Low in 2018

4. Also there: A new study shows that death rates increased for middle-aged people of all racial and ethnic groups.

5. West Virginia bishop calls for predecessor, accused of sex and financial misconduct, to pay $792,000 in restitution and to apologize

6. Helping the homeless and strengthening marriage in Miami

7. The sacred joy of gratitude

8. One of my favorites from WFB on gratitude

9. Some friends, wonderful, worthy people are on this list: Pope Francis Bestows Honors Upon 10 Individuals For Exceptional Service To The Church In Philadelphia 

(read about Fr. Bochanski’s book on hope here!)

10. I’ve listened to more than a few ’80s pop songs in my time, and things makes me smile:

Steve Winwood’s ‘Higher Love’: “A modern hymn”

Plus: My Thanksgiving reflection on what Catholics have to be thankful for

I might add: Steve Winwood’s song makes an appearance in A Year with the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living. You can currently get A Year with the Mystics on Amazon, three for the price of one, and at 36 percent off. I don’t know how long that will last, so you might want to strike now.

If you don’t know about A Year with the Mystics, some windows in here (thank you, Charlie Camosy) and here (thank you, Matt Lewis) and here (thank you, Kris McGregor) and here and here:

Comments

If you have any words of wisdom about gratitude or Thanksgiving, send them and I may post tomorrow while I’m headed back to New York from Chicago from a session last night on, of all things, gratitude, with our regional fellows there!

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

Swing State Dem Flips on Impeachment

By
Update: Lawrence issued a statement reversing her position again, saying she still supports impeachment but is "very concerned about Senate Republicans and the fact that they would find this behavior by the President unacceptable." Over the summer, Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence fully backed the move to impeach ... Read More
White House

Swing State Dem Flips on Impeachment

By
Update: Lawrence issued a statement reversing her position again, saying she still supports impeachment but is "very concerned about Senate Republicans and the fact that they would find this behavior by the President unacceptable." Over the summer, Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence fully backed the move to impeach ... Read More
White House

Quo Vadis, Democrati?

By
Where are the Democrats going next? Prior to this past week, for days Adam Schiff had concocted a pretty effective fix. He conducted secret impeachment inquiries in the House basement. Schiff kept quiet about his rigged rules. He orchestrated selective media leaks from the opening statements of favorable ... Read More
White House

Quo Vadis, Democrati?

By
Where are the Democrats going next? Prior to this past week, for days Adam Schiff had concocted a pretty effective fix. He conducted secret impeachment inquiries in the House basement. Schiff kept quiet about his rigged rules. He orchestrated selective media leaks from the opening statements of favorable ... Read More
White House

20 Impeachment What-Ifs

By
The Democrats might have had a more persuasive case for impeachment if only… 1) Donald Trump had cut off all military assistance to Ukraine. 2) Donald Trump got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired by leveraging U.S. aid. 3) Barack Obama earlier had not vetoed lethal military aid to Ukraine in fear of Russian ... Read More
White House

20 Impeachment What-Ifs

By
The Democrats might have had a more persuasive case for impeachment if only… 1) Donald Trump had cut off all military assistance to Ukraine. 2) Donald Trump got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired by leveraging U.S. aid. 3) Barack Obama earlier had not vetoed lethal military aid to Ukraine in fear of Russian ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Free Speech in Abeyance 

By
We are disappointed that the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up our appeal in the case of National Review Inc. v. Michael E. Mann, and we can express our disappointment no better than did Justice Samuel Alito in his dissent from the denial of certiorari. “The petition in this case,” Alito ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Free Speech in Abeyance 

By
We are disappointed that the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up our appeal in the case of National Review Inc. v. Michael E. Mann, and we can express our disappointment no better than did Justice Samuel Alito in his dissent from the denial of certiorari. “The petition in this case,” Alito ... Read More