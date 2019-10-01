The Corner

Ten Things That Caught My Eye Today (October 1, 2019)

By

1. Philadelphia’s Catholic adoption agency gave me a loving home, but the city wants them out

2. “Pro-Abortion Activists Try to Burn Mexico City Cathedral

3. “Life after Roe: A Restorative Justice Proposal

4.  Single NICU nurse adopts her patient: ‘I had so much love for this baby’

5. In Christianity Today: Don’t Underestimate the Impact of Lowering the US Refugee Ceiling

6. From People: “Florida Teen with Down Syndrome Asks Girlfriend to Homecoming in Sweet ‘Proposal’ Video

7. “The Boy Who Stood at the Flagpole Alone

8. “On Being Tired

9.

10. Saint Therese of Lisieux and Mercy

In a subtle/ecumenical nod to her feast day, a young lady at NR made these.

What a sweet act of love, from a saint who talked about her vocation of love, which is not just for her (or nuns!).

Here’s a homily for today, if you’re looking for one. Carry on!

One last thing: If you care to listen, John J. Miller has me on his podcast about A Year with the Mystics this week. Podcast here. Book here (23 percent off on Amazon today).

