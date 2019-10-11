Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (October 11, 2019)

Last night, some of us had a really beautiful night with The Human Life Review, honoring Helen Alvare and our very own Rich Lowry. Subscribers to my (free) newsletter will get my introductory remarks tomorrow morning (which was a speech in itself reflecting on Rich and NR on the dignity of unborn life). (You can subscribe here.) I’ll have more to say next week about the night. This for now:

This little girl was the star of tonight’s ⁦@HumanLifeReview⁩ dinner #SistersofLife pic.twitter.com/CeUR9HLv5R — Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) October 11, 2019

If you’re reading this Friday afternoon in the NYC area, there is still time to join NRI at the Sheen Center with Tim Carney talking about how we can help Americans flourish (his book, Alienated America, tonight at 7 p.m. Details here).

1.

True and heartbreaking. And it seems few countries want #Syrian refugees – or any #refugees – so where will they go? https://t.co/69xNh88ffS — Nadine Maenza (@nadinemaenza) October 11, 2019

2. A story of a family made from foster care

3. Sesame Street has a muppet who is in foster care. Now we learn her mother is addicted to opioids.

4. John Garvey: A New Saint for the Age of Loneliness (John Henry Newman)

5. Cardinal Newman’s canonization Mass is Sunday and here’s some backstory on how this day came to be: A Chicago mother’s miracle baby and the making of a saint

6. Newman as novelist

7. About Divine adoption

8. Walter Olson on Beto O’Rourke and churches

9.

Fruitless to debate the specifics of Beto’s proposal to tax conservative churches when it’s just Overton Window shifting for a “reasonable” liberalism’s campaign against Catholic hospitals via the Warren administration’s HHS. — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) October 11, 2019

10. Rush Limbaugh on the upcoming NRI Buckley Prize.

I can testify that WFB had a deep love for Rush.

PLUS: A kind review of A Year with the Mystics.