The Corner

Culture

Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (October 15, 2019)

By

1.

2. Becket’s latest win: Court to doctors: you won’t be forced to perform gender transition procedures

3.

4. The March for Life theme in January is: “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman,” and is tied to the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

5. Bill McGurn on Bill Barr at Notre Dame

The speech is here.

6. Beto O’Rourke’s church taxation proposal would hand Trump reelection

7.  Why Are Democrats Jilting G.O.P. Voters Who Want to Like Them?

8. George Weigel on John Henry Newman

9. The saint whose life was ‘a history of failures’

10. About the wonderful group, Hard as Nails: The day God sent me a bus of missionaries to save me from suicide

(More on Hard as Nails here.)

PLUS: Thanks to everyone who made NRI’s Sheen Center events — on virtue and Tim Carney’s book on the difference church makes in the life of a community. On November 4, we’ll be screening a short, powerful documentary and talking about adoption and on Nov. 7, I’ll be talking with Mary Eberstadt about her Primal Screams. Details here and here.

A Year with the Mystics is still on sale on Amazon — 36 percent off. Buy one for yourself or to help another with peace; link here!

Comments

 

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Elizabeth Warren Is Jussie Smollett

By
Elizabeth Warren has a moving story about being fired from a teaching job because she was pregnant, a story that perfectly complements her political narrative that she is the tribune and champion of those who have been treated unfairly by the powerful. Joe Biden has a moving — and horrifying — story about his ... Read More
PC Culture

Defiant Dave Chappelle

By
When Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special Sticks & Stones came out in August, the overwhelming response from critics was that it was offensive, unacceptable garbage. Inkoo Kang of Slate declared that Chappelle’s “jokes make you wince.” Garrett Martin, in the online magazine Paste, maintained that the ... Read More
Culture

The Origins of the Transgender Movement

By
Editor’s Note: This article has been adapted from remarks delivered at a Heritage Foundation summit. I’ve been asked to talk about the origins of transgenderism and how it relates to children and their exploitation. But first, I would like to start with a little story. Yesterday I was wandering around ... Read More
Film & TV

Joker: An Honest Treatment of Madness

By
When I saw that the New York Times and The New Yorker had run columns berating the new Joker movie, criticizing it not simply on cinematic grounds but instead insisting that the film amounted to a clandestine defense of “whiteness” in an attempt to buttress the electoral aim of “Republicans” — this is a ... Read More