Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (October 15, 2019)

Reminder: these #Syrian Refugees that Erdogan is repatriating are not really returning home. He wants to resettle them in new communities by displacing Kurds, #Christians, #Yazidis. He is defending Ethnic Cleansing. https://t.co/JcseObh51J — Nadine Maenza (@nadinemaenza) October 15, 2019

2. Becket’s latest win: Court to doctors: you won’t be forced to perform gender transition procedures

"They have wonderful experiences ahead. It's going to bring them closer together as a family."@RepPeteStauber has a 17-year-old son with Down Syndrome. He offers parenting insight to @Duffy4Wisconsin and @RCamposDuffy, who recently welcomed a daughter with an extra chromosome! pic.twitter.com/4bAwj8vz7d — Catherine Hadro (@CatSzeltner) October 15, 2019

4. The March for Life theme in January is: “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman,” and is tied to the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

5. Bill McGurn on Bill Barr at Notre Dame

The speech is here.

6. Beto O’Rourke’s church taxation proposal would hand Trump reelection

7. Why Are Democrats Jilting G.O.P. Voters Who Want to Like Them?

8. George Weigel on John Henry Newman

9. The saint whose life was ‘a history of failures’

10. About the wonderful group, Hard as Nails: The day God sent me a bus of missionaries to save me from suicide

(More on Hard as Nails here.)

