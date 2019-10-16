The Corner

Ten Things That Caught My Eye Today (October 16, 2019)

1. People need to seriously take up the cause of praying for Dr. Leana. First, in thanksgiving that the former president of Planned Parenthood would call out the abortion extremism, and be honest about the pain of pregnancy loss, however it happens (she’s written about her miscarriage).

And pray for conversion. It’s happened before. I keep thinking, Bernard Nathanson, if you are in heaven, work on this mission! I can only imagine someone who worked as hard to end abortion in his later years, would be doing even more work in eternal life.

Also: for Tulsi Gabbard!

Some earlier Dr. Wen thoughts here and Gabbard here.

2. Kelly Rosati on today’s abortion conversation

3. LifeSiteNews: Jury riveted by testimony on abortion industry horrors in Planned Parenthood body parts civil trial

4. The Federalist: Judge Suppresses Evidence Of Baby Body Part Trafficking In Planned Parenthood Trial

5. Family court crisis: courts placing children with abusive parents with tragic results

6. The Top 10 Ways to Lose a Foster Parent

(This reminds me of Naomi Schaefer Riley’s recent report on how to honor foster parents.)

7.

8. The Assyrian Mind

9.

 

10.

Plus: A screening and discussion of the adoption documentary I Lived on Parker Avenue in NYC on Nov. 4

A book discussion with Mary Eberstadt on her new book Primal Screams, also in NY

