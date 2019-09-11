Ten Things That Caught My Eye Today (Sept. 11, 2019)

1. The church that rose when the towers fell

2. Memories of 9/11 attacks linger for fire department chaplain

3. 9/11: When John Paul II grieved with America

And Pope Benedict’s prayer at Ground Zero

Pope Francis’s remarks at an interreligious event there

4.

His father was killed by the Taliban two days before the attacks of September 11, 2001. Now Ahmad Masud has returned to Afghanistan to follow in his slain father's footsteps to fight the group's extremist ideology. pic.twitter.com/HHN1tTpXKr — Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) September 10, 2019

5. From Katrina Trinko at the Daily Signal: A Former Abortionist Explains Her Change of Heart

6. Babylon Bee: Report: 95% Of Christians Agree The Other 5% Should Keep Adopting

(it’s satire, but . . .)

7. Yahoo News: Parents of children with mental illness look at shooters and wonder, Could that be my child?

8. A Pastor Dies By Suicide: Three Things We All Need to Know

9. About women and preaching at Mass

10.

Current obsession. Required listening for 9/11. Singer, Craig Morgan, converted to Catholicism not long after the loss of his teenager son who drowned. https://t.co/hXE50dY0Kv — Ursula Hennessey (@UHennessey) September 11, 2019