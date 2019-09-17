Ten Things That Caught My Eye Today (September 17, 2019)

1. Please stop whatever you are doing and give thanks to God that Ross Douthat gets to write what he does where he does. Today on Pete Buttigieg and Ulrich Koplfer. Even consider dropping a line to the editors in gratitude (letters@nytimes.com).

2. A program for public discourse is launched at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Robert P. George is chairman of the board.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Richard Doerflinger is a hero of the pro-life movement. A few weeks ago, there was an AP story and much outrage about a priest who gave a man a blessing before his assisted suicide. Doerflinger here defends the priest and encourages you to pray for priests, and for more of them. (Pray, too, for the consolation and care of those who are suffering with grave conditions. And for an end to assisted suicide.)

4.

Cokie Roberts, RIP. One thing I noticed watching her on tv: Any time someone else used a bit of DC jargon, she immediately explained it for everyone else. She knew more than one world. — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) September 17, 2019

Advertisement

5. Who does this? “Rosary Stations Stolen from Queens Church”

6. Prince Charles is attending John Henry Newman’s canonization next month at the Vatican.

7. A college newspaper (Franciscan University in Ohio) celebrates marriage

8. On the theme of prayer: why the sentence “I am a contemplative” is wrong, even if you’re living a contemplative life

9. Glen Campbell, Kanye West and the journey of faith

Advertisement

10. Pope Francis on praying for political leaders (do it!)

Plus: Today’s the publication date for A Year with the Mystics. There’s a book launch event in Washington, D.C. next week.