Ten Things That Caught My Eye Today (September 30, 2019)

In or near Manhattan next Monday night? Join this discussion on hope (in politics, culture, and our lives).

A Year with the Mystics is 23 percent off on Amazon today. Have you seen the trailer?

1. From Alliance Defending Freedom: “Mother Teresa Sister released on bail after 15 months in prison without trial”

2. 16 Ways We Can Pray for Children in Foster Care

If you have a Bible or prayer book that you keep near, it wouldn’t be a terrible idea to print that out and put it in there so it becomes a part of your prayer routine.

A Catholic foster and adoptive mother (more from her here and here) adds a suggestion:

choose a great Saint to intercede for a foster child in your life. It could be your own foster child or the child of someone you know who is fostering. Each of our foster children was “assigned” a prayer warrior from Heaven when they came to live with us. And I call upon those Saints every day for them, wherever they are. Build an army in Heaven for those you love on earth!

3. From upstate New York: CarePortal knows a bed can make all the difference for a child

4. “My Bible used to be the sports page.” A WSJ profile of former NBA referee Steve Javie, now a Catholic deacon.

5. “We Need To Stop Asking Kids To Do Family Tree School Projects”

6. Creating a Healthy Family Infrastructure

7. Catholic Center in Jerusalem takes care of the ‘forgotten kids’ of Israel’s immigrant workers

8. Woman donates kidney to her ex-husband for the sake of their children

9. Who hasn’t read a book in the past twelve months?

10.

This story is exhibit A of why we should be slow to tweet. So many people jumped on this story and made false aspersions. Now it turns out to have been false. Let’s pray for healing in this school and community. https://t.co/U6qCzrFCvQ — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) September 30, 2019