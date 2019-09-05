Ten Things That Caught My Eye Today (September 5, 2019)

The Corner

1. Mother Teresa died today in 1997. Now that she’s an official canonized saint, it’s her feast day. People in the Church are reading this today, from her final letter. If you have any interest in her, sanctity, or the day she challenged all of Washington at the National Prayer Breakfast talking about abortion and the destruction of peace during the Clinton years, read Peggy Noonan’s piece about that morning with a saint.

Or watch the speech on C-SPAN’s website

(Oh how I’ve always loved C-SPAN! Which I sorta confess to in this ode to Jeanne Safer’s new book on not letting politics destroy love and friendship!)

This is a day to enjoy WFB interviewing her on Firing Line, too.

2. Naomi Schaefer Riley in the Wall Street Journal: Adopted Children Need Permanent Homes

3. Naomi also has a new report out at AEI: Honor your (foster) mothers and fathers

Keep an eye out for my interview with her to come on the homepage.

4. Languishing in Residential Care Made Me Worse. Unconditional Love Helped Get Me Better.

5. Mary Eberstadt: Understanding the ‘Pop’ in Populism

6. Toward a Productive Discussion About Immigration

7. On Reintegrating the Formerly Incarcerated

8. Abby Johnson on “Mommy wine culture”

9. “The Legal, Political, Spiritual and Canonical Implications of Cardinal Pell’s Conviction

10. On September 24, I’ll be at the Catholic Information Center in D.C. talking about A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living. All are welcome to join the book launch.

