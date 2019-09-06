Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (Sept. 6, 2019)

1.

And if you believe as I do in prayer, pray over this meeting — Matthew Soerens (@MatthewSoerens) September 6, 2019

2. This Is My Choice: A Birth Mom’s Plea to Protect Faith-Based Adoption Agencies

3. ‘Churches are the best solution to global conflicts we don’t think of’

Advertisement

4. James Carafano: Trump Should Use UN Meeting to Champion Religious Liberty

5. Charles Camosy: What it means to ‘get’ religion in 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. Couple takes in daughter’s middle school friend, which leads to a family of 6

Advertisement

7. What adopting a white baby taught one black family

8. From Michigan: A ‘heart in the right spot’ required as refugee kids head to Lansing foster care instead of detention centers

9.

Great piece @KatelynBeaty! I have found life far more rich when loving & being loved by people struggling w/ & trying to overcome drug addiction, mental illness, homelessness, domestic violence, trauma & chronic illness. Everything is deeper.There is no “other.”True human dignity https://t.co/rjUrMjzRqo — Kelly Rosati (@KellyMRosati) September 6, 2019

10. There’s a new movie coming out about Virginia Walden Ford and the launching of the life-changing/saving D.C. Opportunity Scholarship Program, which makes it possible for families with low incomes to send their children to private school.