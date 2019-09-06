The Corner

Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (Sept. 6, 2019)

1.

2. This Is My Choice: A Birth Mom’s Plea to Protect Faith-Based Adoption Agencies

3. ‘Churches are the best solution to global conflicts we don’t think of’

4. James Carafano: Trump Should Use UN Meeting to Champion Religious Liberty

5. Charles Camosy: What it means to ‘get’ religion in 2020

6. Couple takes in daughter’s middle school friend, which leads to a family of 6 

7. What adopting a white baby taught one black family

8. From Michigan: A ‘heart in the right spot’ required as refugee kids head to Lansing foster care instead of detention centers

9.

 

Comments

10. There’s a new movie coming out about Virginia Walden Ford and the launching of the life-changing/saving D.C. Opportunity Scholarship Program, which makes it possible for families with low incomes to send their children to private school.

 

Comments

