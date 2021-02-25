Ten Things That Caught My Eye Today: The Dangerous Equality Act, 8.6 Million Abortions at Planned Parenthood & More

1. Katie Yoder: Planned Parenthood’s New Report Reveals More Than 8.6 Million Abortions

Planned Parenthood counted 354,871 abortions for the year 2019–2020 – the highest number ever recorded, according to data tracked by pro-life groups. . . . For years, the media have repeated the claim that abortions performed by Planned Parenthood consist of only 3 percent of the group’s total “services,” including NBC News and CNN. Only the rare media outlet, such as the Washington Post, has debunked the low 3 percent, along with pro-life groups.

2. Mary Beth Bonacci: How we care for the elderly

I debated what my first column after Mom’s death would look like. I have felt compelled, in social media, to celebrate the person my Mom was and the way she lived. To keep the memory alive of the truly amazing person she was. But I think I did it mostly to distract my mind from the horror of how she died. But I am feeling more compelled, in this moment, to tell the story of how she died. Because I think it needs to be told. Because others are struggling with the agonizing decision to place a parent in memory care. Because when we were doing our research, we would have wanted to know that these kinds of things happen. . . . I was told by someone in the industry that, since the facilities are locked down and families can’t get in to check on their loved ones, standards are slipping in many places. With no oversight, caregivers and managers are getting lazy. I was in regular communication with Mom’s house manager, and I raised flags every time I suspected a problem. But you can only ascertain so much in phone conversations with a dementia patient.

3. Associated Press: Biden administration withdraws from transgender athlete case

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere. Former president Donald Trump had rolled back protections for transgender people while in office.

4. LGBT Identification Rises to 5.6% in Latest U.S. Estimate

The pronounced generational differences raise questions about whether higher LGBT identification in younger than older Americans reflects a true shift in sexual orientation, or if it merely reflects a greater willingness of younger people to identify as LGBT. To the extent it reflects older Americans not wanting to acknowledge an LGBT orientation, the Gallup estimates may underestimate the actual population prevalence of it.

5. Mary Rice Hasson: The Equality Act and the End of ‘Females’

Unlike the Bostock decision, the Equality Act redefines “sex” with no reference to “biological distinctions between male and female.” Indeed, by defining “sex” to include “gender identity” — in turn defined by characteristics “regardless of . . . sex” — the Equality Act cements into the law the ideological belief that who we are is self-defined and has nothing to do with our bodies’ biology. Sex does not matter.

6. Ed Mechmann: The False and Dangerous Equality Act

To be valid and binding, law must be rational. To legislate based on such a malleable and undefinable concept as “gender” is irrational and arbitrary. It makes it difficult, if not impossible, for people to know what the law is, what their rights and duties are, and what their liabilities might be. The Equality Act fails this basic definition because it is fundamentally based on a falsehood. And by harnessing the force of law, it is a naked attempt to coerce people to turn away from the truth and accept the lie of gender ideology.

You bore us. If science is a “commitment to truth” shall we site all the historical non-truths perpetuated by scientists ? Of course not. It’s not science vs Philosophy … It’s Science + Philosophy. Elevate your Thinking and Consciousness. When you measure include the measurer. https://t.co/hsZzHNwJ0M — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) February 22, 2021

No harm no foul. Let’s move forward and bring Science + Philosophy closer together.The Country is divided,The World is divided, must science and philosophy be divided ??? Or can we possibly help repair the breach and be an EXAMPLE for all to follow ? https://t.co/KOcpaVXHno — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) February 24, 2021

8. Antony Davies: Why Not Have a Bunch of Kids?

Humans are, hands down, the single most fascinating set of creatures on the planet. If you want to understand how humans work, just make a few, sit back, and watch them do their thing. But one or two won’t do. To understand humans you need to observe enough of them so the individual quirks average out and you get to see the commonality in their behaviors. How many are enough? Probably several hundred thousand. As that was outside our budget, we settled for six. . . . Children are expensive. They are messy. They are frustrating. They can be selfish and argumentative. They are also immense fun. They are creativity unencumbered by talent. They are slow to judge and quick to forgive. They love not out of reciprocity or personal gain but because that’s what they do. They are joyful packets of energy that upend your life and wreck your plans in every way possible. They are the most wonderful creatures you will ever have the pleasure to know.

9. What Does the Success Sequence Mean?

