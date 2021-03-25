Ten Things That Caught My Eye Today: The Equality Act, the Sisters of Life, & More

Earlier today, some of us National Review gals had an Equality Act Zoom. Maddy Kearns interviews feminist Kara Dansky and Ines Stepman from IWF on its impact on girls and women. Then Xan DeSanctis and I discuss with Maddy some of the religious freedom and abortion problems with the pernicious legislation. Watch and share – people need to know and they just don’t.

I am also heartened by people like Kara Dansky, who would love to have a platform with the likes of Rachel Maddow, but is grateful to have one with National Review Institute.

I just want to point out before the day is through that the Sisters of Life, who I mention now and again, celebrate their patronal feast on March 25 – the Feast of the Annunciation. When Mary said “yes” to the angel Gabriel, as Scripture tells us.

I’m doing this this week because of the anniversary of my own birth and of their big day: These women are our pro-life credibility. Read a little about them here and here.

