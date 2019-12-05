The Corner

Ten Things the Caught My Eye Today (December 5, 2019)

1. I’m grateful for this interview in America magazine titled “How prayer changes politics,” about A Year with the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living

That means that in the course of one week I had interviews published about the book by a Jesuit and a Dominican (here)

I think that’s Christian unity this time of year, especially, should be about!

By the way, I noticed on social media, “As a Catholic” trending because of Nancy Pelosi’s outburst at a reporter today. She’s the right on the hate thing, of course. And if she’s serious about prayer, like she says, thanks be to God. A lot of people are pointing out that “as a Catholic,” she really shouldn’t be the ardent advocate of legal abortion that she is. Of course, she has long used her Catholic faith to justify her abortion support. On this and other matters (which include Catholic doctrine on the Real Presence in the Eucharist, I’ve long been convinced she has a gravely misinformed conscience — and we’ve also seen moments over the last decade where, even in her fervor, she seems to be struggling with the realities about science that are hard to ignore). Anyway, I hope we all pray for the president and the Speaker of the House, too. For wisdom and true moral courage.

2. A Turkish dam is about to flood one of the oldest continuously settled places on Earth

3. More Texas Children Now Leaving Foster Care Than Entering; Adoptions Hit Record Number

4.  In helping dying kids, hospice workers see ‘the real miracle’

5. How Ivanka Trump is working on paid family leave, affordable child care – and why it hasn’t passed

6. The Moral Universe of Timothy Keller

7. Hundreds Walk Down ‘Boulevard Of Broken Dreams’ To Show Solidarity With Those Experiencing Homelessness

8. Beautiful objects that render our thoughts durable are a lure for ephemeral online selves. Thus the improbable success of the pricey Moleskine notebook.

9. Apostrophe society shuts down because ‘ignorance and laziness have won’

10. Bride Plans Exclusive First Look for Brother with Down Syndrome

 

Elections

Good Riddance to Kamala Harris

By
Per Edward-Isaac Dovere, Kamala Harris is no longer running for president. This is excellent, welcome news -- the cause for celebration. Good riddance! May Harris's failed attempt to find higher office destroy her career and sully her reputation for all time. I'm told that I'm not supposed to feel like this -- ... Read More
Elections

Kamala Harris, the Juggernaut Who Flopped

By
Before reports emerged that Kamala Harris is dropping out of the presidential race, she was trailing Mike Bloomberg in her bid to be the Democratic nominee for the president, and stood at 2 percent in the latest national Harris–The Hill poll released Monday. On paper, Kamala Harris was a strong candidate for ... Read More
Culture

A Tyrannical Minority and Silent Majority

By
As I noted Monday on the Corner, British journalist James Kirkup has done a great public service in sharing a document that helps explain how the transgender movement, which many privately admit has overreached and is unconvincing, has been so successful so quickly. The document was produced by a major ... Read More
