The Corner

Economy & Business

Testing the Waters

By

Earlier this week, the Treasury Department sold 20-year Treasury Bonds for the first time since 1986! Why does this matter? My guess? They were testing the appetite for longer-duration bonds (they sold $20 billion worth at 1.22 percent). $20 billion is chump change in the grand scheme of federal-government debt issuance. But the point is that there is significant appetite at very low yields for long-duration government debt, and it makes no sense for our Treasury to not test the waters of 50-year or 100-year maturities, taking off the table one of the biggest tail risks people have suggested over the years: rising rates (in the future) substantially increasing debt-service costs.

Comments

This could be good news for investors, too. A long-duration U.S. government asset could be a substantial deflation hedge.

Win, win, therefore.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

The Biden Inversion

By
For the longest time, presidential campaigns followed a pattern: In the primary, the candidate ran to the wings in order to court the party faithful and then, having secured the nomination, ran to the center in order to appeal to as wide a swath of the general electorate as possible. The value of broad ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Biden Inversion

By
For the longest time, presidential campaigns followed a pattern: In the primary, the candidate ran to the wings in order to court the party faithful and then, having secured the nomination, ran to the center in order to appeal to as wide a swath of the general electorate as possible. The value of broad ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Twenty Questions for Barack Obama

By
Over the last two weeks, considerable evidence has been released related to what appears to be a major, historic political scandal. The declassification of Susan Rice's CYA email to herself alone raises a multitude of questions. Yet the mainstream media, who've suddenly become invincibly incurious about ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Twenty Questions for Barack Obama

By
Over the last two weeks, considerable evidence has been released related to what appears to be a major, historic political scandal. The declassification of Susan Rice's CYA email to herself alone raises a multitude of questions. Yet the mainstream media, who've suddenly become invincibly incurious about ... Read More
Media

GQ’s Fake History of the Pro-Life Movement

By
According to a new documentary, Norma McCorvey, a.k.a. “Jane Roe” of Roe v. Wade, made a deathbed confession that her pro-life conversion and activism was all an act, funded by anti-abortion organizations. I had a few off-the-record conversations with McCorvey over the years, and nothing in those chats felt ... Read More
Media

GQ’s Fake History of the Pro-Life Movement

By
According to a new documentary, Norma McCorvey, a.k.a. “Jane Roe” of Roe v. Wade, made a deathbed confession that her pro-life conversion and activism was all an act, funded by anti-abortion organizations. I had a few off-the-record conversations with McCorvey over the years, and nothing in those chats felt ... Read More