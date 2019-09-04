The Corner

Elections

Texodus, Continued

By
(Richard Carson/Reuters)

Republican congressman Bill Flores, who represents a district that stretches from Waco to suburban Austin, announced Wednesday morning that he will not seek reelection in 2020. 

Flores is the fifth House Republican from Texas to announce his retirement this year, but Republicans do not appear to be in serious jeopardy of losing his seat in 2020. Flores saw his 2016 margin of victory nearly cut in half during the 2018 blue wave, but he still managed to win re-election 15 percentage points. 

Retiring Texas congressmen Pete Olson and Kenny Marchant, by contrast, won their suburban districts by mere single digits in 2018 after several cycles of easy, double-digit victories. Republicans are also in danger of losing retiring congressman Will Hurd’s district on the Texas border, which has been a battleground before and after Donald Trump’s election. 

Hurd was once touted as the future of the GOP, but he clashed with President Trump on several matters of policy and was one of just four House Republicans to condemn Trump’s tweets telling four progressive Democratic congresswomen to “go back” to the countries “from which they came.”

Comments

Flores hasn’t publicly clashed with the president and isn’t in danger of losing his seat. But serving in the minority simply isn’t as interesting or fun as serving in the majority, and a congressional salary isn’t close to what Flores, a former CEO of an energy company, made in the private sector. 

“Following the end of my current term in January 2021, I look forward to spending much more time with my family and our grandchildren,” Flores said Wednesday. “I also intend to resume business activities in the private sector and to stay politically active on a federal, state and local level. Lastly, with a little luck, I will have time to do a little more flying and skiing than I have been able to do during the last ten years, and to introduce our grandchildren to those activities!”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
There are two possible explanations of Joe Biden’s inability to tell the truth about things: One is that his mind is failing him, the other is that his honor is. In neither case is Biden fit to hold the office of president of the United States of America, and Democrats would discredit themselves and endanger ... Read More
Culture

Meet the World Expert on All Things: Tom Nichols

By
Hello, I’m Tom Nichols. I have very fierce facial hair. I am a super-brain expert authority (™) on all things. You can find me in the Naval War College, USA Today, and in the dictionary, under the word “insufferable.” I am in fact an expert on all things, except the management of time, 100 hours of ... Read More
World

Israel’s Good and Bad New Realities

By
One of the most radical changes in the labyrinth of the Middle East is the near cessation of the old formal hostility of the Arab nations to Israel. That does not mean that the destruction of the Jewish state is not still a commandment among hundreds of millions of Arab speakers throughout the Middle East in ... Read More
Science & Tech

Death of the ‘Gay Gene’

By
A  new study involving hundreds of thousands of participants finds that homosexual behavior is about one-third genetic — and that many genes are involved, each having only a tiny effect. It even manages to single out a few: “rs34730029,” for example, increases the chance of having a same-sex experience by ... Read More
Books

A Parable of ‘Privilege-Hoarding’

By
Nestled on the Front Range of the Rockies, the city of Crystal was a largely upper-middle-class paradise, chock full of health-conscious and socially conscious -- meaning, of course, impeccably progressive -- Coloradans. Then in slithered a serpent in the form of a proposal for a new school, to be called ... Read More
Elections

A Perfect Distillation of Beto O’Rourke

By
To make bastard use of the Lionel Trilling phrase, Beto O’Rourke’s bid for the White House has been but a series of “irritable mental gestures which seek to resemble ideas.” O’Rourke’s campaign has wandered about the political wilderness in pursuit of some transcendent “moment,” one that might ... Read More