Thank You, China

Like many Americans, I’ve been tracking statistical reports about the coronavirus pandemic. In particular, I’ve been closely following Worldometer, which seems reliable, covers the globe, and gets updated frequently. It has been frustrating, though, to try to find good breakouts on fatality rate numbers.
I ...
Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) on Friday warned that federal and state governments could be forced to support a large segment of the American workforce if measures designed to contain the Wuhan coronavirus remain in place.
"I talked with [Treasury Secretary Steve] Mnuchin this morning. Here's the challenge, ...
Last week, my daughter, a freshman at a Midwestern university, was informed that the spring quarter would be replaced by a remotely conducted quarter. Hundreds of other schools have canceled what remained of their semesters. And there is a long and expanding list of canceled conferences, concerts, shows, parades, ...
The federal government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy, and it needs to have done it yesterday.
Government action in response to the coronavirus is crippling our economy, destroying jobs, and risking a prolonged recession. The only thing that will stop the destruction is ...
The numbers in Italy keep getting worse, with nearly 800 fatalities on Saturday. Why is it so bad? Hopefully, what we are seeing is still a reflection of the situation prior to the national lockdown and at some point soon we’ll begin to see the effect of the quarantines. But the velocity of the disease has been ...
As you walk through empty aisles in the grocery store worried that your hours might be cut back at work and wondering how you’ll manage to keep paying your bills, it might seem preposterous to think that anyone in power would be worried whether you’ll be able to still go on a cruise. Luckily, the political ...
The New York Times reports that the United States, and the West, are now the real problem in the fight against coronavirus:
The fear and suspicion directed at China in the devastating early days of the coronavirus outbreak have made a 180-degree turn: It is the West that now frightens Asia and the rest of the ...
New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced a 100-percent reduction in “nonessential” business operations on Friday, shutting his state down amid the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.
https://twitter.com/NYGovCuomo/status/1241024005299109889
“When I talk about the most drastic action we can take, this is the ...
Today, I stepped gingerly into the damp air with my son for the first time in a week. For days, we hadn’t gone to a playground due to the coronavirus lockdown and warnings in my city. The quiet of the usually humming urban neighborhood was gone, replaced by chirping birds and a stray cat sitting on the ...
