Thank You, Thank You!

I’m going to trespass on Jack Fowler’s territory and post on the webathon just to express my awe and gratitude. We set out with a goal of raising $250,000 — a tidy amount for our little operation — over several weeks and had to keep increasing the goal as the donations kept pouring in. By the end, Jack called an audible and set the final goal at $425,000. Between the roughly $403,000 online and roughly $20,000 in the mail, we have just about made this and may well exceed it with some stray, late donations. We believe this our most successful webathon ever, and we’ve been running these guerrilla fundraising campaigns for a long time. More than 3,000 people contributed. It is immensely encouraging and gratifying that so many of you are so committed to NR. It’s axiomatic among people who work here that NR has the best readers in the world. This is only more evidence. We can’t thank you enough.