That Awful Dance

The ideological winds which continue to push the Democratic party ever further Left would figure to redound to the benefit of a “moderate” like Pete Buttigieg. That is particularly true as the other viable moderate, Joe Biden, grows less lucid by the day.

If I were in the business of giving campaign advice to Pete Buttigieg, I would tell him to retire this awful coordinated dance routine, preferably, banish it to the abode where Buttigieg presumably thinks Mike Pence will spend eternity.