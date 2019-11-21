That Awful Dance

The Corner

The ideological winds which continue to push the Democratic party ever further Left would figure to redound to the benefit of a “moderate” like Pete Buttigieg. That is particularly true as the other viable moderate, Joe Biden, grows less lucid by the day.

If I were in the business of giving campaign advice to Pete Buttigieg, I would tell him to retire this awful coordinated dance routine, preferably, banish it to the abode where Buttigieg presumably thinks Mike Pence will spend eternity.

White House

The Impeachment Clock

By
Adam Schiff’s impeachment inquiry is incoherent. Given the impossibility of a senatorial conviction, the only strategy is to taint the president with the brand of impeachment and weaken him in the 2020 election. Yet Schiff seems to have no sense that the worm has already turned. Far from tormenting Trump and ... Read More
Film & TV

Frozen II Is a Fjord Fiasco

By
Since Frozen was a nearly perfect Disney feature, Frozen II brings with it the expectation of magic. Magic is really hard to pull off, though, and this time the sparkle is gone. In Frozen II, the story is strange, the jokes are terrible, the romance is nonexistent, and the songs are clunkers. Fairy tales that end ... Read More
Elections

Warren’s Wealth Tax Is Unethical

By
Senator Warren would impose a 2 percent annual tax on wealth above $50 million, and a 6 percent annual tax on wealth above $1 billion. These numbers may seem small, but remember that they would be applied every year. With wealth taxes, small numbers have large effects. Applied to an asset yielding a steady ... Read More
