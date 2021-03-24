That’s Not Good

First sentence of a new Axios story: “President Biden recently held an undisclosed East Room session with historians that included discussion of how big is too big — and how fast is too fast — to jam through once-in-a-lifetime historic changes to America.”
Recommended
Clarence Thomas Delivers Decisive Ruling in Religious-Free-Speech Case
Monday was a bad day in court for universities and other serial violators of the First Amendment.
The Most Scandalous Provision of the $1.9T Biden Boondoggle
It would be difficult to devise a targeted giveaway more likely to inspire popular outrage.
Good News about the Pfizer Vaccine
Pfizer’s effectiveness against the Brazilian, U.K., and South African variants is encouraging news.
Guess Who Just Admitted Harris and Becerra Violated the First Amendment
Surprising briefs emerge in a First Amendment case before the Supreme Court.
The Absurd Criticism of Rand Paul’s Rachel Levine Questioning
How likely is it that this dangerous ideological agenda is about to get worse?
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
The Latest
The Never-Ending Persecution of Jack Phillips
They want to break him to send a message. But the Masterpiece Cakeshop owner is standing his ground.
Senate Narrowly Confirms Rachel Levine as Assistant Health Secretary
The Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant health secretary on Wednesday.
The Department of Education Is as Useful as a Screen Door on a Submarine
Conservatives should oppose federal industrial policy on principle. But if they are to support it, there’s no reason it should involve the DOE.
Cuomo Is Wounded — and New York’s Political Climbers Smell Blood
If the governor is toppled, expect a mad scramble for his post in 2022. Here’s who would be first in line.
POLL: DeSantis Emerges as Clear Favorite in Non-Trump 2024 GOP Primary Field
DeSantis is particularly popular among Trump-first Republicans, 26 percent of whom would vote for him if Trump doesn't run.
After the Boulder Mass Shooting Comes the Debate about Motive
The only certain conclusion we should draw for now is that the Left can’t have it both ways.