The ACLU Sues the FDA to Loosen Safety Restrictions on Chemical Abortion

On behalf of medical associations that favor unlimited legal abortion, the American Civil Liberties Union has sued the Food and Drug Administration to remove safety requirements for chemical-abortion drugs.

Current FDA Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) requirements for mifepristone — the drug used in the first few months of pregnancy to induce abortion — stipulate that pregnant women must be handed the pill at a clinic, office, or hospital, under the supervision of a health-care professional. Contrary to Roll Call reporting on the new lawsuit, there is no requirement that women remain at the health center when ingesting the drug.

The lawsuit aims to erase this safety regulation so that doctors or pharmacies can mail the abortion drug directly to women during the pandemic and argues that picking up the drug in person is a health risk. The plaintiffs insist that the COVID-19 outbreak is the reason for the suit, but in reality they are using the pandemic as cover to push for a policy they already wanted.

It is difficult to imagine that such a policy, if enacted, actually would be reversed when the COVID-19 outbreak dissipates. It is far easier to imagine that, if the policy were enacted and later reversed, the ACLU would then sue the government a second time. In fact, the ACLU already has a separate lawsuit pending against the Health and Human Services Department pushing to remove the safety regulations entirely.

In late March, a coalition of nearly two dozen Democratic attorneys general wrote to the FDA over the safety restrictions, insisting that they are medically unnecessary and harmful to women during the pandemic. The letter asserted, with no substantiation, that chemical-abortion drugs are “fourteen times safer than carrying a pregnancy to term.”

In fact, mifepristone carries a sizable risk of serious side effects and complications, some of which necessitate immediate follow-up care. Somewhere between 5 percent and 7 percent of women who obtain a chemical abortion will require a surgical abortion. According to one study, more than 3 percent of women who underwent a medical abortion in the first trimester required emergency-room admission to manage complications.

The safety regulations, then, are not without reason, and are actually quite lax considering the potential risks involved in at-home abortion. Far from becoming less necessary during a pandemic, those safety concerns are of critical importance when health-care resources are already stretched thin. As the ACLU points out in its own press release, it makes little sense to require in-person pickup for a drug that can be ingested at home alone later. The better response to that discrepancy is not to remove the safety requirements entirely; it is to end the practice of at-home chemical abortions.

Five Thoughts on the George Floyd Story

After a night of riots, looting, and arson in Minneapolis to protest the police killing of George Floyd, five thoughts spring to mind: One: It is always hazardous to draw sweeping conclusions about society from individual criminal cases. Every individual case involves individual facts, and those facts often ... Read More
Politics & Policy

There's No Fix for Trump's Bad Tweets

Whether social media have been good or bad for society is an open question. Whether social media have been good or bad for President Trump isn't as difficult to discern. For even the most sober-minded and introspective figures, Twitter can serve as a dangerous temptation. For a man as capricious and mercurial ... Read More
White House

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

Thomas Abt's book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Spread of the Debt Virus

The current U.S. budget deficit could soon exceed a record $4 trillion. The massive borrowing is being driven both by prior budget profligacy and by a hurried effort by the Donald Trump administration to pump liquidity into a quarantined America. The shutdown has left the country on the cusp of a ... Read More
Economy & Business

Boiling Over

Andrew Ross Sorkin's frustration over having missed so much of the post-COVID realities in markets and economic life boiled over this morning in one of the more outrageous outbursts I have ever witnessed on financial media. Perhaps this outburst was rivaled only by his behavior during the March COVID market ... Read More
Economy & Business

