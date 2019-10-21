The Agony of Defeat

The Yankees lost the ALCS to the Astros three games to two, and it was instructive on the worst way to lose. You can go down without a fight the way the Cardinals did in getting swept by the Nationals, and if you are a Cards fan, you know the writing is on the wall and probably stop paying attention before the series is over. There is the way it seemed the Yankees were going to lose Saturday night, 4-2, trailing the entire game, disappointing but not shocking. Then, there is the way the Yankees actually lost on Saturday, tying it in the top of the ninth with one of the most masterly, clutch at-bats you’ll ever see, and going on to get crushed in the bottom of the ninth by a Jose Altuve two-out two-run bomb. That way of losing will haunt you all winter. Congrats to the Astros, go Nats.

