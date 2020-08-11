The Allegedly Indispensable Michigan Governor

A New York Times article talks about Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer as a potential Joe Biden running mate, and uses part of this quote from a Democratic activist in the headline:

“In talking to some of my friends who work in infectious disease, they think she’s done an incredible job, as do I,” said Julie Campbell-Bode, a Democratic activist from Royal Oak, a Detroit suburb. “Selfishly, we need her here. There is plenty of time for her to climb those mountains and I’m sure she will.”

A high compliment to be sure, but . . . I wonder how Garlin Gilchrist feels reading that. He’s the lieutenant governor of Michigan who would take over if Whitmer resigned to become vice president . . . and apparently, some Whitmer fans are just not convinced he could fill her shoes.