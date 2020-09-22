The Corner

Media

The Attacks on Judge Barrett Have Already Started

By
(anyaberkut/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Some left-wingers aren’t waiting for Judge Amy Barrett to be nominated to the Supreme Court to start attacking her. The attacks over the last few days have been steeped in anti-Catholicism, other types of bigotry, and lazy error.

A headline at the left-wing website Refinery29 called her “the Potential RBG Replacement Who Hates Your Uterus.” (I’m guessing she didn’t come to have seven children by hating anyone’s uterus.)

Newsweek ran a story claiming that she is part of a Catholic group that inspired Margaret Atwood to write The Handmaid’s Tale. It then appended a correction at the bottom of the page noting that Atwood had referred to a different Catholic group. Oops.

Then Refinery29 picked up the smear and ran with it. Yahoo ran both Refinery29 hits.

Comments

And all over Twitter, liberals are using the same distorted quotations Senator Feinstein’s office used against Barrett three years ago, when she was going through the confirmation hearings for the appeals court where she now sits. They’re convicting her of being a theocratic fanatic because she said that Christians should seek to do God’s work on earth.

Just imagine how desperate the attacks will get if she is actually nominated.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

A Grand Bargain on the Supreme Court?

By
Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a handful of writers proposed a grand bargain on the Supreme Court. The deal would look something like this: In the Senate, which Republicans control 53-47, at least four GOP senators would refuse to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the election, ... Read More
Law & the Courts

A Grand Bargain on the Supreme Court?

By
Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a handful of writers proposed a grand bargain on the Supreme Court. The deal would look something like this: In the Senate, which Republicans control 53-47, at least four GOP senators would refuse to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the election, ... Read More